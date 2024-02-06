Staying up late binge-watching movies or working late into the night is quite appealing. But, the habit of sleeping past midnight might not just mean peaceful nights; it could actually harm our overall health in the long run. Regularly staying up past midnight can have serious consequences for both our physical and mental well-being, even though occasional indulgence may not be too harmful.

Changes your body experiences when you start sleeping after midnight every day

Sleeping too late every day is associated with several mental health illnesses, including increased anxiety, sadness, and bipolar disorders, according to Dr. Dilip Gude, senior consultant physician at Yashoda Hospitals in Hyderabad. It can also lead to a chain reaction of stress and metabolic problems.

Disrupted Sleep Cycle

People are inherently subject to an internal clock called the circadian rhythm, which controls sleep and wake cycles in response to light exposure. Consistently sleeping in throws off this routine, making it more difficult to go asleep and wake up feeling rejuvenated, even for the same amount of hours. You may experience daylong fatigue, irritability, and fuzzy thinking as a result of this sleep debt.

Impaired Cognitive Function

Sleep is necessary for task concentration, memory consolidation, and learning new knowledge. Your brain finds it tough to process information effectively when you're sleep-deprived, which makes it harder to focus, recall specifics, and make decisions. Your productivity levels, academic achievement, and work performance may all be impacted by this.

Advertisement

Increase in Stress hormones

Sleeping late at night has been related to higher amounts of stress hormones, such as cortisol, which may exacerbate anxiety, and stress, and even lead to weight gain.

Compromised immune function

Lack of sleep for an extended period impairs immunity, leaving the body more vulnerable to diseases and infections.

Effects on metabolism

Sleeping after midnight may cause problems for the body's metabolism, which could lead to weight gain, insulin resistance, and a higher chance of metabolic diseases.

Sleeping later is known to reduce daytime sunshine exposure, which has an impact on one's general mental and physical health and can lead to learning inhibition, poor focus, and memory impairment.

ALSO READ: Who Is Darci Lynne? Everything To Know About AGT Champion Ventriloquist Amid Shocking Move in Fantasy League Semifinals