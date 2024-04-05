Exploring REASON Behind The Great American Eclipse Being Seen In Two Different Dates In Two Separate Places

Mark your calendars for our next total solar eclipse: Some people will see it on April 8, but others will have to wait until the next day. How is this possible? Let’s find out the mystery surrounding this particular celestial event.

International Date Line

The International Date Line may sound like just another line globally; however, its role in solar eclipses and other similar occurrences is significant.

It lies roughly along 180o longitude and separates one calendar day from another. Consequently, locations just west of this line are a day ahead of those to the east.

Nevertheless, the line is not always straight since it bends to accommodate certain territories such as Kiribati’s Line Islands.

This peculiar geographical feature makes the ‘Great North American Eclipse’ possible. Therefore, even if starting at an eastern location whose longitude exceeds 180 degrees, due to its relationship with the International Date Line, it seems like commencing tomorrow.

A tale of two time zones

During an eclipse, the moon's shadow can travel around 10,000 miles in breadth and measure about 115 miles wide. Most of its journey occurs over water, but there are a few points where landfall is made.

The spectacle begins at sunrise in the Pacific Ocean near Starbucks Island in Kiribati, where local time shows April 9th already.

Meanwhile, just south of the Cook Islands, the eclipse starts on April 8th, thus illustrating the interaction between time zones and cosmic phenomena.

Then, it voyages across oceans, covering approximately four thousand miles, moving towards North America. Its passage takes over three hours until it disappears during sunset on the Atlantic Ocean.

‘Tomorrow Island’ and ‘Yesterday Island’: An eclipse oddity

There is another amazing eclipse event coming up ahead. On March 30, 2033, a total solar eclipse will pass through northern and western Alaska as well as eastern Russia.

However, something strange will happen in the Diomede Islands, located in the Bering Strait. While both Big Diomede (Russia) and Little Diomede (USA) are within the path of totality, they are actually separated by the International Date Line.

Consequently, even though they experience complete darkness at the same time, there is a difference of one day between their local times.

With such extensive paths covering many time zones they travel, such oddities occur frequently during solar eclipses. The celestial dance over both space and time makes these mind-boggling events even more intriguing.

