Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg engaged to Tom Bernthal; Here's all you need to know about her fiance

Congratulations are in order as Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg announces she is engaged. The social media platform's chief operating officer is set to walk down the aisle with Tom Bernthal. Sandberg took to Facebook and shared the happy news. Sharing a picture of the happy couple, she revealed that she is ready to tie the knot again. Although Sandberg hasn't revealed her engagement ring, she shared a monochrome picture of the couple and wrote, “Engaged!!! Tom Bernthal, you are my everything. I could not love you more."

Bernthal replied on the post with a comment, "Sheryl Sandberg, I love you so much and couldn’t be more excited about spending the rest of our lives together.” Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg reacted to the engagement and wrote, “Congrats! You’re wonderful for each other and I’m so happy for both of you.” Sandberg's engagement announcement comes about five years after Sandberg's husband Dave Goldberg passed away.

Who is Tom Bernthal?

Sandberg's fiance is a Los Angeles-based strategic consulting agency. He is the founder and chief executive officer of Kelton Global. The global agency focuses on marketing research and brand consulting. Prior to that, Bernthal has worked in the Clinton White House. He was also a part of the NBC News. Bernthal is also an Emmy Award-winning television producer.

Check out Sheryl Sandberg and Tom Bernthal's photo below:

Bernthal and Sandberg were set up by Sandberg's former brother-in-law. People reports the couple got engaged over the weekend. Sandberg has two children from her previous marriage and Bernthal has three children.

