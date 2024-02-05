Facebook's founder and visionary, Mark Zuckerberg, celebrated the platform's 20th anniversary on February 4th, commemorating 20 years since its launch in 2004. Thefacebook.com was started by Mark Zuckerberg in his Harvard dorm. And many are still addicted to it 20 years later.

Facebook evolved into a platform for communicating with almost anybody, anywhere, and by 2023 it was projected to be used by over 3 billion people every month, representing a three percent increase from the year before. Facebook has become a global phenomenon and continues to be the major hub for communication and connection globally.

The 39-year-old software billionaire shared a montage film of images and videos from the previous 20 years on Instagram on Sunday. He wrote, "20 years ago I launched a thing. Along the way, lots of amazing people joined and we built some more awesome things. We're still at it and the best is yet to come.".

Zuckerberg also posted a 20-year photo and video montage. In the video, Zuckerberg can be seen posing with some of his early coworkers and acquaintances, including Edwardo Saverin, who was a founding member of Facebook. After Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg diluted Saverin's shares, the two fell out severely and sued each other separately.

Later, Saverin claimed that Zuckerberg had used Facebook funds for personal needs. The 2010 movie The Social Network, which starred Jesse Eisenberg as Zuckerberg and Andrew Garfield as Saverin, depicted the drama.

In late 2021, Facebook announced that it had renamed its parent corporation to Meta, citing Mark Zuckerberg's theory that the metaverse, a set of immersive virtual worlds, will be the next big computing platform.

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta Platforms Inc., is entitled to receive an annual distribution of approximately $700 million from the social media giant's inaugural dividend for investors.

