Fact check: Did Adin Ross interview the real Kim Jong Un? Viral rumors debunked

Adin Ross, a prominent Twitch streamer and content creator, has made news yet again, this time for breaking Kick viewership records with a fake Kim Jong Un interview stream as per Dexerto. At its peak, the stream had over 300,000 live viewers, turning heads and sparking conversations across the internet.

Adin Ross’s new stunt boosted the audience

Adin Ross has a big Twitch following thanks to his exciting and often contentious material. His streams are primarily about gaming, IRL (In Real Life) interactions, and working with other creators. His most recent stunt, an interview with the fake North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, boosted his audience to unprecedented heights.

The stream headlined "EXCLUSIVE: Interview with Kim Jong Un," started off innocently enough, with Ross declaring that he had acquired an exclusive interview with North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un. The announcement alone sparked considerable interest, as viewers were unsure what to expect from the controversial streamer.

According to Dexerto, Ross emerged on screen in a suit as the stream began, ready to engage in a serious and thought-provoking chat with Kim Jong Un. However, it rapidly became clear to the viewers that the interview was completely manufactured, with a fake Kim Jong Un appearing in his stream.

Who was the Kim Jong Un impersonator?

The fake "Kim Jong Un" he had on his stream, an experienced impersonator known as Howard X on Cameo, a website where users can hire actors to recite customized messages, comically portrayed Kim Jong Un throughout the video, complete with an over-the-top accent and exaggerated mannerisms as per Dexerto. He answered Ross's queries and made ludicrous answers, making fun of the North Korean regime and its leader. The stream's comic character connected with watchers, resulting in an astounding number of live viewers, breaking previous Kick viewership records.

While some viewers found the livestream amusing and saw it solely as humorous relief, others chastised Ross for using a serious political figure for amusement purposes. According to Dexerto, the stream's issue triggered intense debates, with views ranging from allegations of insensitivity to debates over the boundaries of humor and satire.

Regardless of the criticism, Adin Ross has once again pushed the frontiers of internet entertainment and grabbed people with his distinct style of material. Ross has proven to be a master at catching the internet's attention and keeping viewers engaged, with a penchant for producing headlines and drawing attention.

Adin Ross’s nature of pushing boundaries

Adin Ross is not one to shy away from controversy, and this is not the first time he has found himself in the spotlight. He has previously participated in a number of pranks, collaborations, and contentious events that have received major online buzz. His outsized personality and propensity to push limits have surely contributed to his vast fan base and expanding impact.

It will be interesting to watch what Adin Ross does next to keep his fans entertained and engaged. He will surely continue to attract audiences and make news in the realm of internet streaming with his flair for surprise and dedication to creating unique content.

