Fact check: Did Markiplier really get into fight? Viral video rumor debunked

Mark 'Markiplier' Fischbach is one of the most well-known YouTube creators. He has over 35 million people subscribers, who have been following him throughout his more than 10 years on the platform.

In especially, games like Five Nights at Freddy's and smaller independent horror experiences, Mark is most known for his playthroughs of horror games. A few interactive online series, like In Space with Markiplier and A Heist with Markiplier, have also been produced by Mark since then.

The YouTuber is now directing his own feature film based on the well-known independent horror game "Iron Lung" and is said to be playing a cameo role in the next Five Nights at Freddy's film. But before these projects could be launched, fans were surprised when they believed they spotted him fighting in the street.

Was Markiplier actually fighting?

A video showing two men fighting in the middle of the road during the day was released on September 11 by X (formerly known as Twitter) user Boer. Notably, online commentator, Def Noodles uploaded the video on his X. One of the men, who looks like Markiplier, manages to catch his opponent in the video and smashes him to the ground in the WWE manner. Before presumably making his way back to his car, the man says, "F*ck you!"

The majority of internet users think that the individual is not Markiplier, despite the fact that his size and black, curly hair unmistakably make him look like the YouTube personality. The man's physique and beard are different from Markiplier's counterpart, as can be seen by taking a closer look at the video.

Check out the video:

Mark has already stated that he has no desire to partake in the influencer-boxing craze. He did his own stunts for his forthcoming movie, one of which hurt his back, but he is already experiencing some physical pain.

About Iron Lung

The video game Iron Lung, created by David Szymanski, was named one of the Best Indie Horror Video Games You Might Have Missed in 2022 by Bloody Disgusting. According to the reports, production, and development of the film's script, which is penned by Markiplier, are now underway.

