Fact check: Has Dillon Danis pulled out of fight against Logan Paul? Rumors debunked

Ahead of their co-main event fight on the Prime night, alongside the main event contest between KSI and Tommy Fury on October 14, the longstanding rivalry between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis reached new heights. Dillon adopted a contentious strategy in the weeks preceding their eagerly awaited match by publishing images of Nina Agdal, Logan Paul's fiance, with other men and making the implication that she had been involved with them.

Agdal even claimed he had hacked her Snapchat as a result of this, leading to a lawsuit against Danis. On October 5, Danis criticized Logan for "bragging" about the litigation and implied that Logan would be pulling out of the fight as a result. Danis appeared to hint that his eagerly anticipated battle versus Logan Paul was canceled and he would no longer be taking part in a post on X.

ALSO READ: What did Dillon Danis say about Joe Rogan? Former UFC star left disappointed despite praise from latter

Is Dillon Danis pulling out of the fight with Logan Paul?

Following the publication of a video claiming Dillon Danis had withdrawn from his boxing battle against Logan Paul, Mike Perry recently drove fans into a frenzy. The official backup fighter for the fight is named "Platinum," just in case either fighter decides not to show up. In a story, Perry is heard saying, “It’s official guys… I’m in.”

It appears like Dillon Danis has every intention of attending the October 14 squared circle match against Logan Paul. The Bellator welterweight contender recently stated on social media that he is not canceling his upcoming fight. Following up on X's statement, Danis reaffirmed that the fight was still scheduled as all of this misunderstanding and apprehension over the confrontation grew. He wrote, “See you October 14th pu**y boy.”

Regarding Perry's video, it appears that the former UFC fighter was responding to one of Danis' tweets criticizing Paul for making jokes on a podcast with Jake Paul about the jiu-jitsu savant's precarious financial circumstances after being slammed with Nina Agdal's litigation. So, for now, Dillon is in, and all the fans who have been eagerly waiting for their big bout will witness the biggest night of their life. On October 14, at the AO Arena in Manchester, UK, Logan Paul and Dillon Danis will square off

ALSO READ: What did Anthony Joshua say about Dillon Danis' feud with Logan Paul and Nina Agdal? 2-time champion weighs in