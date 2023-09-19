Fact check: Has Elon Musk really bought a Scottish football club? Viral rumors debunked

Haddington Town, a Scottish soccer team, is caught in an unusual conflict involving none other than SpaceX owner and wealthy entrepreneur Elon Musk. As per the New York Post, the club claims that Musk's company utilized a logo that is extremely similar to their own, prompting suspicions of logo theft. In an unexpected turn of events, Haddington Town has expressed a preference for Musk to purchase the team rather than turning to legal action. In this article, we delve into the logo dispute and look at the club's intriguing proposition.

The logo theft claim

According to Haddington Town, SpaceX's logo is strikingly similar to their own, with significant parallels in design components. According to the New York Post, the club claims that the similarities between the logos are not coincidence, leading them to assume that their intellectual property has been violated. "Why has @ElonMusk stole our badge? Give it back!" Haddington Town tweeted with smiling emojis and a photo of the allegedly stolen logo, which substituted the soccer team's name with SpaceX's symbol "X." The logo, which has been connected with Haddington Town for many years, has sentimental and historical significance for the club and its supporters.

Haddington Town's unconventional response

Rather than pursuing legal action against SpaceX and Elon Musk right away, Haddington Town has taken an unusual and possibly unique route. The club has expressed an interest for Musk to buy the team, essentially resolving the logo conflict in a mutually beneficial manner. This unexpected step demonstrates the club's commitment to finding a solution that goes beyond a simple legal struggle.

Haddington’s sarcastic post on Twitter

Later that day, as per the New York Post, Haddington Town sarcastically announced that Musk had purchased the team with the words "Welcome Elon Musk" and "Position: Owner."

"After the #SpaceX teaser, we can officially announce that @ElonMusk has joined the Goats! You guys were way too quick to notice our badge," the team said on Twitter. Haddington Town and SpaceX representatives did not immediately reply or answer to the post as per the New York Post.

The significance of ownership

Elon Musk's ownership, according to Haddington Town, would not only resolve the logo conflict but also provide numerous benefits to the team. The team would acquire unprecedented financial backing and publicity thanks to Musk's immense resources and influence. Furthermore, collaborating with a visionary like Musk may attract new fans and sponsors, increasing the club's standing in the soccer community.

