Fact check: Is MrBeast getting sued by a burger brand under his name? All you need to know

MrBeast Burger, the ghost kitchen firm that runs the largest virtual restaurant chain in the world, is suing Jimmy Donaldson aka MrBeast, the most popular YouTube celebrity. YouTuber MrBeast announced two months back that he will be moving on from his Beast Burger eateries in order to focus on his move into the food industry with his chocolate bar company Feastables.

After partnering with Virtual Dining Concepts and creating more than 2,000 ghost kitchens, he made the move barely two years later. On Monday morning, VDC filed a complaint in the County of New York's Supreme Court of the State of New York.

ALSO READ: ALS disease symptoms, life expectancy, and treatment: 5 things to know in aftermath of Bryan Randall's demise

Why did VDC sue MrBeast?

Earlier, customer reviews of the cuisine described the restaurant's food as disgusting, revolting, and inedible, prompting MrBeast to pursue a lawsuit against the firm for poor quality control. The firm has allegedly generated millions of dollars, but he hasn't received any revenues from it.

The YouTuber and his Beast Investments are being sued by Virtual Dining Concepts and Celebrity Virtual Dining (VDC) for intentionally interfering with their business and not upholding his contractual commitments. The virtual restaurant firm, VDC, retaliated last week, stating that Donaldson had broken the terms of his contract and had lately tried to negotiate a new one to serve his own financial interests and that the YouTuber's complaint was meritless and ill-advised. It's estimated that the YouTube celebrity has cost more than $100 million in damages.

The suit read, “This case is about a social media celebrity who believes his fame means that his word does not matter, that the facts do not matter and that he can renege and breach his contractual obligations without consequence”

By the end of 2022, the global reach of the Mr. Beast Burger brand had increased to 1,700 sites. Apart from one actual restaurant, the burger chain is a virtual business run by partner kitchens, with orders only accessible for delivery and pick-up through food-delivery services.

MrBeast has started concentrating more on Feastables since he claimed to have more control over the product's quality. Since the brand's recent formal entry into UK retailers, merchandise has been flying off the shelves.

ALSO READ: Watch: Steph Curry joins Paramore on stage, hypes up crowd with an energetic performance