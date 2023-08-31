Fact check: Is Twitter/X planning to release 'X coin' for creators? All you need to know

Ever since Elon Musk bought X (Twitter), the platform has been going through a lot of changes for the past few months from changing its name to premium blue ticks. Now, there have been rumors about X or Twitter introducing its own 'X coins' for its creators for some time now, fueling wild speculation and frenzied tea-leaf reading among enthusiasts of cryptocurrencies, and Dogecoin enthusiasts in particular.

But a staff engineer at the X web put all the rumors to rest by confirming that as of now 'X coins' for creators are not planned, and the platform is just going through some rebranding. He tweeted, "Likely not. This is just part of the rebrand. Some follow-up tasks. Coins will likely not be something we‘re doing. We’re focused more on making real money work if we can rather than some substitute currency."

Elon Musk's 'Dogecoin'

Dogecoin (DOGE), a meme coin that was created as a joke urging the crypto community to stop taking itself so seriously, is the object of Elon's fervent devotion. The so-called "Dogefather" rose to fame after spending 44 billion dollars to acquire Twitter last year. Shortly after, he changed the recognizable blue-bird logo to a picture of the Shiba Inu dog, which stands in for Dogecoin. This caused the token to increase by 20% and led to the millionaire being hit with a 258 billion-dollar lawsuit for suspected insider trading and racketeering.

Twitter announced an ad-revenue program for creators

Recently, Twitter revealed the creators' ad-revenue sharing program, which will initially be by invitation only. The company said that qualifying authors would begin receiving a part of ad income in the comments section of their postings. The program, according to the X, is a part of their effort to help people earn a living directly on Twitter.

Twitter's CEO, Elon Musk, previously said that the first round of ad-sharing payments to authors will total 5 million dollars, starting "from when I first promised to do so in February." According to the program, Musk is eligible to get a portion of the profits; the tech tycoon tweeted that he 'gave my share to the creator payout pool.'

