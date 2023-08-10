Fan theories take over internet as Lil Tay's father declines to confirm her demise

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of death

Claire Hope aka Lil Tay, a 14-year-old internet rapping sensation, has reportedly passed away. Her family announced her passing on social media, and her supporters have been left inexplicably saddened by the news as well as shocked and suspicious. Her parents also disclosed that Jason Tian, their other son, had also died.

On the internet, however, there are a lot of fans who think she and her brother are still alive. Some of them began to speculate as to the cause of her death. Christopher Hope, Tay’s father, has not, however, provided the media with a confirmation or denial of the information.

ALSO READ: Lil Tay, viral rapper passes away at 14; 5 things to know about the internet sensation

Christopher Hope denies reports of Lil Tay's death?

When asked about confirmation of the news of her death, Tay's father said in a statement, “Yeah, you have the right person, but I don’t have any comment right now. I’m not able to give you any comments right now. I’m sorry — I can’t.”

The news of Lil Tay's passing was shared via her verified Instagram account, which had been inactive for more than four years. The post read, "It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire’s sudden and tragic passing"

Along with mentioning the influencer's older brother's recent passing, the statement states that the deaths are still under investigation. Her death has not yet been given a date or a cause. Fans have suspicions about the parent's involvement in the death announcement's comment section, which was strengthened by the abuse claims Jason made against Tay and his parents in 2021.

The late rapper first resided in Los Angeles with her mother, Angela Tian, but then relocated to Vancouver, Canada, where she now resides with her father. Soon after, she vanished from social media. She said to the Daily Beast in an interview that she and her father were forced to relocate to Vancouver due to a court order. She charged him with being a distant parent who just cared about getting her money.

On Instagram, she garnered an impressive social media following of more than 3.4 million users. She was also a rapper who stated that she began creating songs when she was just seven years old.

On the other hand, the Vancouver Police Department has said that they have not received any complaints of their deaths and are not looking into the topic at this time.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Who is Javier Loya? Houston Texans minority owner charged with 1st-degree rape

Advertisement

DISCLAIMER: If you need support or you know someone who is struggling with domestic violence, assault, or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available to help you in such situations.