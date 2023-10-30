Fans demand more energy and effort from xQc as he faces criticism over 'low-effort' streams post-TwitchCon extravaganza

Following a brief journey to TwitchCon in Las Vegas, one of Twitch's greatest stars, xQc, returned to his usual streaming schedule, only to face criticism from some followers. Some viewers have labeled his programming as boring, lazy, and lacking in energy and effort as per a Reddit post by a viewer. But what's driving this unexpected drop in xQc streaming quality?

Extravagance in Vegas

During his time in Las Vegas, xQc's exploits were nothing short of spectacular. With access to seven different hotels, butlers, and luxury automobiles, his rich show baffled other streamers and influencers. He then emphasized that he "didn't spend a single dollar" in Vegas, implying the benefits he receives as part of his historic agreement with Twitch rival Kick, which is estimated to be valued at more than $100 million.

Contractual obligations and the 'Low Energy' streams

However, things haven't been easy for xQc since joining Kick. He admits to being far behind on his contractual commitments in a recent webcast. He discussed the difficulties he experienced due to illness, visits to Europe, and TwitchCon, which led him to fall behind. Many followers believe that his recent "low energy" and "low effort" streaming are the result of contractual commitments.

xQc's response and fan backlash

One of xQc's Reddit followers dissected one of his recent 22-hour sessions, noting how much time he spent on various hobbies. According to the article, xQc spent seven hours on gambling streams, another seven hours on bag battles, over four hours on intro and reactions, and over four hours on Minecraft. The fans appreciated the long streaming but thought they were frequently depleted of energy and effort.

Fans on the platform agreed, claiming that despite 2023 being one of the finest years in gaming, xQc showed uninterested in playing the most recent releases. They pointed out that he appeared to have completed only a few games this year, such as Hogwarts and Lies of P, and described his material as "boring and lazy."

In response, xQc mocked the complaint by providing a comprehensive schedule of games and activities, emphasizing the ridiculousness of micromanaging his stream content. Some followers think he is still not completely understanding their issues.

Conclusion: The balancing act

While contractual duties are undeniably important, viewers are hoping for more zeal from the renowned streamer. They feel he might devote a tiny portion of his marathon sessions to playing the most recent video game titles to satisfy the bulk of his followers. After all, he said that one of the major reasons he joined Kick was to generate engaging content and sponsor new ventures.

