Fans react to Bryan Johnson's strict diet to remain young; one quips, 'Just to get run over by a bus one day'

US millionaire Bryan Johnson spends more than 2 million dollars a year on age reversal. Johnson is most known as the tech millionaire from California who, according to 'Project Blueprint,' has decreased his epigenetic age by 5.1 years by adhering to a tightly regulated schedule and a vegan diet.

Johnson, who is completely fascinated by the concept of age reversal, has assembled a team of medical specialists, physicians, and other gadgets to help him become 18 once again. He must follow a grueling diet, and workout regimen, and receive several therapies. His diet and lifestyle might have looked interesting to some but many users have trolled him, pointing out how he is making his body suffer, and how has forgotten to live life just to stay young.

Check out the tweets:

Bryan Johnson's strict diet

Johnson gets up at 5 a.m. every morning, takes two dozen supplements, exercises for an hour, drinks green juice packed with creatine and collagen peptides, and washes and flosses his teeth while using tea-tree oil and antioxidant gel as a mouthwash.

In accordance with his rigid regimen, he goes to bed at 8.30 p.m., consumes 2,250 calories daily between 6 and 11 a.m., spends four to five hours each day engaging in 'concentrated thought, abstains from alcohol, and takes an astounding 111 pills every day. He has been receiving laser therapy for his entire body, which has caused a 22-year age reduction in his skin, the most of any area of his body.

ALSO READ: How much does Virat Kohli charge for Instagram post? Latest IG rich list features Indian cricketer in Top 20

Johnson is hooked to the machine while sleeping?

Johnson puts on blue-light-blocking eyewear two hours before night. He also regularly has blood tests, MRIs, colonoscopies, ultrasounds, and a variety of other medical procedures performed to preserve his results. Johnson has a device hooked to himself at night that counts the number of erections he has as he sleeps. Along with these metrics, he also records his weight, body mass index, body fat, blood glucose levels, and heart rate fluctuations every day.

Johnson is a part of the trend that has gained popularity among Silicon Valley tech leaders who have sworn to unlock the secrets of aging and immortality. When he sold Braintree Payment Solutions to eBay for 800 million dollars in cash in his 30s, he gained massive wealth. Bryan has stated that he believes it is absolutely possible to live forever and that he uses an algorithm to make all of his decisions, denying his intellect the authority to do so.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Who is Tiffany Gomas? 5 things to know about 'crazy plane woman' as she issues emotional apology