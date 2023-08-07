Fans trend 'Black Aquaman' memes on Twitter post Alabama brawl, quip 'Ja’Michael Phelps was really out there'

A video of a group of people involved in a huge brawl in Montgomery, Alabama went viral on social media. But what attracted viewers' attention in the footage was a black guy's brave act, swimming in the waters of the dock in Montgomery. He was swimming out to help a dock worker who was in need of rescue when the incident went viral. And now the internet is calling this person 'Black Aquaman'.

On August 6th many people were arrested after a brawl broke out at Montgomery's Riverfront Park in Alabama. This incident gained widespread attention and has resulted in a meme spree on Twitter.

Check out the memes on Twitter:

How did the man get viral after the incident in the Alabama brawl?

According to a witness, the boaters refused to relocate their pontoon boat so that the Harriott II Riverboat could dock. The footage depicts a shirtless guy approaching the dock worker and striking him in the face. When the two begin to quarrel and yell at one other, the employee threw off his hat.

In the video, we can see two other men then join in and hit the worker. The sound of a woman screaming for people to assist the employee can be heard. The camera then shows a man sprinting down a ramp to the pier, followed by another who dives into the river and swims over to save the worker.

The confrontation seems to be over as more people come down to the pier to support the dock worker. Another video, however, shows a group of individuals approaching a pontoon boat and the competing factions starting punching, pulling hair, and even shoving a lady into the lake while onlookers yell.

Witnesses claim that a group of boaters attacked a dock worker at the Montgomery Riverfront, which sparked a fight that resulted in many individuals being handcuffed, tossed into the river, and hit with a folding chair. Since the dock worker and those fighting against the boats were black and the boaters were white, it looked like the fight started along racial lines.

Four active warrants had been issued by Montgomery police as of Sunday, and more are likely to be issued as they evaluate social media videos and security footage.

