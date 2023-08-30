Fawad Khan's Humsafar to Danish Taimoor's Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi: Top 5 Pakistani Dramas perfect for beginners

Irrespective of the borders, the two neighbouring countries India and Pakistan have always appreciated their mutual love for art and culture. While India is known for its presentation of grand mainstream cinemas, Pakistan is known for its dramas across various genres which strike a chord with every individual irrespective of nationality. So, let us take a look at the top 5 mesmeric Pakistani dramas one must give a watch.

Humsafar

This was one of the most popular shows during its airtime. It threw light on the realistic relationship shared between a married couple and the various challenges they face before their ultimate union. Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan’s beautiful chemistry will always be considered iconic.

Yakeen Ka Safar

It is one of the most critically acclaimed Dramas of all time. It showed a beautiful relationship between a strong-headed woman Zubia and a kind-hearted noble man Dr. Asfandiyar. It focused on how these individuals stand up against the evils and injustice of the society and the importance of perseverance in the face of adversity. The show received massive praise for its powerful storytelling and jaw-dropping performances of the star cast, especially the lead pair Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir.

Zindagi Gulzar Hai

This show focused on the concept of women's empowerment. It subtly showcased the difficult journey of a woman in a patriarchal society. The female lead Kashaf played by Sanam Seed decides to fight for her identity as an individual dismantling the concept of sexism. She also forms an interesting relationship with Zaroon played by Fawad Khan.

Suno Chanda

Romantic comedies have always been a good choice among the regular audience who want to find an escape from the mundane and harsh reality. The romantic comedy focuses on the love-hate relationship between cousins Arsal played by Farhan Saeed and Jiya played by Iqra Aziz. They end up getting married but they cannot live with each other nor they cannot live without each other. Due to the massive craze, this show returned with a second season with the same star cast.

Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi

Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi focused on the story of Shamsher played by Danish Taimoor, a rich spoilt brat who believes he can attain everything through power even the love of a woman Mehak played by Dur-e-Fishans who belongs to a middle-class household. It was a compelling Drama which highlighted the reality of toxic relationships and class differences. It is the most successful drama in recent times achieving over 1 Billion views on Youtube and breaking all TRP records.

