Fernando Botero passes away at 91; All about the celebrated Columbian and his cause of death

Fernando Botero, a Colombian artist who was one of the most respected and popular artists in the world, passed away on Friday in Monaco. He was known due to his sumptuous depictions of bloated generals, bishops, prostitutes, housewives, and other characters from his wild imagination through his art.

According to his daughter Lina, the 91-year-old artist, who resided in Monaco, passed away due to pneumonia. The death was first revealed on social media by Colombian President Gustavo Petro. He was referred to as "the painter of our traditions and defects, the painter of our virtues" by the President.

Who was Fernando Botero?

Early life of Botero

Fernando Botero Angulo was born in the Colombian city of Medell on April 19, 1932. When he was a small child, his father passed away, but his uncle supported him for two years as he pursued his dream of becoming a matador, enrolled him in a Jesuit high school, and encouraged his creative endeavors. He was a lifelong bullfighting enthusiast, and the bullfighting scenes appear in some of his earlier works. Mr. Botero was dismissed from his Jesuit school for expressing what were seen to be "irreligious" thoughts in a paper titled Pablo Picasso and Nonconformity in Art.

Botero's rise & Boterismo movement

The road that took Botero to international fame was neither quick nor easy. Botero first experienced widespread acclaim in 1962, following his debut show at the Milwaukee Art Centre in Wisconsin, USA. The distinctive style of Botero, known as Boterismo, spread around the world. Contrary to common misconception, Botero explicitly said that his paintings were about "volumes" rather than "chubby figures." His work was a play on proportions and a ballet of dimensions that fascinated viewers everywhere. His paintings and sculptures, each a monument to his mastery of form and color, have found homes in several nations.

Philatophist and inspiration to many

A passionate art collector, Botero gave a portion of his collection to a museum in his hometown of Medellin in 2000. He has interpreted works of art by Caravaggio, Titian, and van Gogh in some of his creations. A documentary by Don Miller, titled 'Botero, una ricerca senza finish,' which sheds light on the artist's life and work, was released in April 2022.

Fernando Botero's marriage and children

Gloria Zea was the first wife of Fernando Botero. In 1955, the couple got married and had three kids. Botero stayed in New York for a while after their divorce in 1960. In 1964, Fernando tied the knot to Cecilia Zambrano. However, in 1974, she and Fernando welcomed a son into the world. Sadly, their son passed away in an accident in 1979. Fernando and Cecilia divorced in 2004, however, the cause of their split was never made public.

Later, in 1978, Fernando exchanged vows with Sophia Vari and they continued to commute between Paris and Monte Carlo while dwelling in both cities. Sophia was also an artist, but she passed away in May of this year after a protracted struggle with ovarian cancer.

