FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: Sweden vs USA - Streaming options, timings, and other details explored

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 kicked off with a bang last month, marking the ninth edition of the prestigious event. This year, there were 32 teams participating, an increase from the previous 24. Team USA has consistently been one of the strongest contenders throughout the tournament's history, boasting the highest number of titles. In this year's competition, the team has successfully advanced to the knockout stage.

The U.S. Women's National Team is set to travel from New Zealand to Australia for their upcoming Round of 16 clash against their long-standing rivals, Sweden. This follows their successful progression from Group E at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. The two teams are scheduled to face each other on August 6th.

Timings and streaming options for Sweden VS USA

The Sweden vs. USA game is scheduled to commence at 5 a.m. ET and will be broadcast on FOX. You can also stream the Women's World Cup on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App. Furthermore, you have the option to watch the match on various streaming platforms that provide FOX and FS1 channels, such as Fubo or YouTube TV. If you have an antenna capable of receiving the channel, you can watch FOX broadcasts for free.

This match will mark the eighth encounter between the two teams in the Women's World Cup. Notably, it will be the first time that they face each other in the knockout stages. The game is set to take place at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium in Melbourne/Naarm.

Team USA's road to the knockouts in FIFA Women's Cup 2023

The 2023 tournament has humbled the US team, bringing them down to earth after the elation of securing back-to-back Women's World Cup championships. Fans of the US team were kept on the edge of their seats during Tuesday's intense match, which ended in a dramatic 0-0 draw against Portugal. The four-time world champions found themselves perilously close to elimination from the competition.

No team has ever managed to secure victory in the event after earning such a meager number of points in the preliminary round. The US women's team's performance in this tournament's three games reflects their poorest showing in the group stage throughout World Cup history. This year, the team has faced the absence of key players like Catarina Macario, Christen Press, Sam Mewis, and others due to injuries. Both the USWNT players and Andonovski have their sights firmly set on the upcoming match against Sweden, the Group G winners, in the knockout stage.

