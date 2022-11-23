FIFA World Cup: Japanese win hearts as they respectfully clean stadium after Qatar vs Ecuador match; WATCH

Soon after the match got over, it looked like the result of the match left Qatar fans to much dismay and it did not dwell down well amongst them. A few of them, including fans from other countries who were rooting for Qatar’s victory, did not opt to properly dispose-off the garbage in the trash bins.

It is not always those who are present on-field who win hearts but also those who are present off-field of the match. FIFA World Cup is filled with such instances. On November 21, the opening game of the 2022 World Cup was held which had pit hosts Qatar versus Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium. Historically the host nation has never lost its opening match of a World Cup. However, situations change with time, and this time, Qatar had lost to Ecuador.

Viral Video on Twitter shows Japanese people cleaning the stadium, wins hearts on the internet

Looking at the sight, where fans were seated in the match, a group of Japanese people was spotted cleaning the stadium after the match got over. Amidst the prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has impacted the lives of people across the globe, this gesture by the Japanese is surely winning hearts on the internet.

A few of the netizens have even pointed out that despite knowing that Japan is not playing in the FIFA World Cup, they are cleaning the stadium with no discomfort reflecting on their faces.

When a netizen, (who was present on the spot, while the incident was taking place), asked them, ‘Why are you cleaning something not related to you?’ The answer (the Japanese gave) was, ‘Japanese never leave rubbish behind us. We respect the place.”

Have a look at the glimpses here!