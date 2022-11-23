FIFA World Cup: Saudi Arabia declares public holiday after a historic win against Argentina, Trends on Twitter

The concept of weak teams and strong teams now is now under the scanner, especially after what happened on Tuesday evening at the FIFA World Cup being held in Qatar. On Tuesday, Saudi Arabia’s football team shocked Argentina in the World Cup by registering a historic 2-1 victory over Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi ’s side. In view of this development, the King of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud declared a public holiday.

FIFA World Cup developments have taken not just the netizens, but people across the world by storm. Soon after Saudi Arabia registered the historic win, Saudi King Salman announced on Tuesday that “All public and private employees will get a holiday tomorrow, Saudi King Salman announced today. Schools will also remain closed.”

Notably, Saudi Arabia is the second-lowest-ranked team in the tournament after Ghana, as reported by Reuters.

Turki al-Sheikh, an adviser at the Royal Court and head of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority, took to Twitter wherein he said that admission fees would be waived at major theme parks and entertainment centres in the city on Tuesday.

