First baby gorilla born via C-section at Texas' Fort Worth Zoo reportedly in need of new surrogate mother; DEETS

To ensure the well-being of Jameela, the Fort Worth Zoo's first baby gorilla, born via cesarean section, officials are actively looking for a suitable surrogate mother within the troop.

By Sakina Kaukawala
Published on Mar 08, 2024  |  07:43 PM IST |  410
(Image Courtesy: Twitter)
Image Courtesy: Twitter/ Fort Worth Zoo
Key Highlight
  • Jameela, gorilla born via C-section at Fort Worth Zoo searches for a surrogate mother
  • Fred emerges as a hope to fill the role of surrogate mother for Jameela

Jameela, the first gorilla born via cesarean section, is on a quest to find her surrogate mother in a heartwarming but challenging story at the Fort Worth Zoo. Born prematurely on January 5th of this year, her story has captured the attention and dedication of zoo staff as they navigate the complexities of primate care, as per NBC. 

A unique birth story 

Jameela's introduction to the world was nothing short of extraordinary. Jameela was born via a lifesaving cesarean section on her mother, Sekani, and became the Fort Worth Zoo's first gorilla to undergo such a procedure. The situation became critical when Sekani developed preeclampsia, necessitating immediate intervention to ensure the survival of both mother and baby. 

While Jameela's birth brought hope and joy, it also presented a challenge: bonding with her mother. Despite efforts to reunite Jameela and Sekani, the maternal instinct seemed absent. Subsequent attempts to train another female gorilla, Gracie, as a surrogate failed, leaving zoo staff looking for an alternative caregiver. 


Enter Fred, the hopeful surrogate 

As the search for a surrogate mother continued, attention shifted to Winifred, also known as Fred. Fred has no children of her own, but she has shown a strong interest in Jameela. With careful guidance and training, zoo staff hope Fred will take on the role of surrogate mother and provide Jameela with the care she deserves. 

Jameela's growth and care 

Jameela has been the center of attention throughout this journey, receiving 24-hour care from dedicated zoo staff. Despite her premature birth, Jameela defied the odds, weighing more than 7 pounds and showing signs of good health and vitality. Her growth and development show her caretakers' unwavering dedication. 


The Fort Worth Zoo remains committed to Jameela's integration into the gorilla troop while Fred is trained to foster the maternal behaviors required for her well-being. Consultations with national partners will help the zoo determine the best plan of action for Jameela's long-term care and socialization within her primate family. 

Jameela's story shows how the Fort Worth Zoo team never gives up, even when things are tough. As she searches for a surrogate mother, Jameela serves as a beacon of hope, proving that we can persevere no matter what happens.  

Jameela's future looks bright, thanks to Fred's loving care and the support of her caregivers. She will undoubtedly have a loving life and a place where she can truly belong among her gorilla family. 

Know more about Jameela, the first gorilla born via c-section at Fort Worth Zoo:

How is Jameela doing?
Despite the challenges, Jameela is growing strong and healthy with the help of the zoo staff, who take care of her day and night.
Who is Fred?
Fred is a female gorilla being trained to be Jameela's surrogate mom.
