Five African lions fall sick due to malnutrition; One passes away

Five Africans lions have fallen sick due to malnutrition and one has already died. The online campaign to save them is getting stronger. Read on to know more.

One of the five malnourished African lions in Sudan has passed away. The online campaign to save the remaining four is on a rise. The lions were kept in cages at Khartoum's Al-Qureshi park without enough food and medicine for weeks. A manager of the park said that the lioness was taken to an animal clinic and given intravenous fluids to save her life. But unfortunately, she died on Tuesday, and another male lion is also ill. The doctor gave them medicines after which they were given some food as well; however, the lioness has died.



The five lions suffered due to the shortage of food and medicine for weeks. On top of that, park officials had to pay for the lions' food from their own pocket. The park is also not in stable condition, which plays a major role in the deterioration of the lions' health. The park is funded by the Khartoum municipality, which is also partly funded by private donors. Osman Salih recently launched a Facebook campaign on January 18, 2020 under the hashtag Sudan Animal Rescue, urging the public and institutions to help in saving them. His FB page shows the photos of the lions' cages and the conditions they live in. He is also following the medicine and aid the animals are receiving now.

After the photos of the lions went viral, on Sunday, people and volunteers flocked to the park to see the animals. There were chunks of rotten meat covered in flies near their cage for the lions to eat. An update on Facebook from Salih says 'Animal rights non-profit Four Paws International agreed on Sunday to send an emergency rescue team to rehabilitate the lions not only at Al-Qureshi park but also at other parks in Sudan'. The African lion's population dropped 43 percent between 1993 and 2014. According to AFP, there are about 20,000 African lions left. And they have been classified as "vulnerable" by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

