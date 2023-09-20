'F**king brain rot: xQc reveals fiery explanation for rejecting OnlyFans partnership

xQc is among the most popular streamers and now, with a massive 100M dollars non-exclusive agreement with Kick, xQc has revolutionized the streaming industry, but it doesn't appear that the French Canadian artist has any ambitions to sign up with any other streaming platforms.

Famous streamers like Amouranth and Alinity have made a fortune using OnlyFans over the years, making far more money from the platform than they ever would through Twitch alone. As per reports by Dexerto, xQc is willing to sign with new sites and take his abilities elsewhere, but he is drawing a line at OnlyFans because he has too much "self-respect."

ALSO READ: Did xQc and Adept separate? New details emerge as former gets cleared of sexual assault allegations

xQc reveals why he won't join OnlyFans

xQc completely denied the prospect of recording adult content during a recent broadcast while talking about OnlyFans, regardless of the financial condition he finds himself in. The streamer said, “I could be on my last leg. I could be on my last dime. I wouldn’t do OnlyFans. That sh*t is absolute f**king brain rot. I ain’t doing that. Bottom of the barrel behavior.”

Lengyel said that he has been thinking a lot about this topic, about the mentality of OnlyFans, and about how creating such content can leave a terrible digital footprint. xQc further added, “People are going to save that sh*t and repost it. It’s going to haunt you. Humans are weird. People forget what people do. It’s trash, people do sh*t like this, but it’s what people do.”

Not only xQc is a Twitch celebrity who is not ready to sign up with OnlyFans. Pokimane has resisted making OF content despite fan demand, claiming that it is simply not her career path.

About xQc

Felix Lengyel, a Canadian streamer best known by the stream name xQc, started out as a professional Overwatch player. He was highly recognized for having a distinct and amusing personality. Most esports athletes broadcast on the side, but he made streaming his full-time occupation after giving up his position as a professional Overwatch player.

ALSO READ: Is Tana Mongeau dating under fire streamer xQc? Latter debunks rumors on latest stream