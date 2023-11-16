Florida boy in search for TikTok clout charged with felony for fake bomb threat; What we know

Over the past several months, there has been widespread alarm over a TikTok fad in which students record themselves reporting a fictitious bomb or gun threat. In an effort to lessen the possibility of false threats, police departments have gone so far as to issue statements on the trend.

On the other hand, an 11-year-old youngster at a middle school in Florida may face severe charges after he reportedly made a fictitious bomb threat in class last week, acknowledging that he was motivated by a reported TikTok trend. A Lake County Sheriff's Office arrest affidavit obtained by FOX 35 states that the youngster, an Umatilla Middle School student, exclaimed, "There is a bomb on campus," as he stood up during his second-period class.

The student was charged with a misdemeanor

The report states that after being brought to the school's main office, he told deputies that he made the statement because of a TikTok trend. According to the report, "You have to yell out statements to get points on TikTok." The last thing he said to the deputies was, "It was only a joke and there is no bomb."

Deputies cleared the school and allowed the children to return to their classes, but not before searching the sixth-grade building, the gym, and the cafeteria.

The student involved in the incident on Wednesday was taken into custody at the Lake County Jail and then turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice. In addition to being charged with a misdemeanor of disrupting a school function, he was also accused of making a false claim about placing a bomb, an explosive, or a weapon of mass destruction.

Although children making threats in school are not new, Pamela Wisniewski, an endowed associate professor in the computer science department at Vanderbilt University and a former professor at the University of Central Florida, says that what's so alarming about these behaviors these days is the speed and extent to which they are promoted on social media.

For instance, a Kentucky police station warned parents in August after three teenagers allegedly made similar false bomb threats after seeing other videos on TikTok.

