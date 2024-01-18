Food Blogger's Viral Video: Unfiltered Reaction To Blueberry Samosas Leaves Viewers Intrigued

In the ever-changing panorama of culinary delights, classic snacks are periodically reworked to attract the interest of adventurous foodies. One such surprise variation occurred in the heart of Delhi when the renowned samosa was transformed into the 'Blueberry Samosa.' This unique dish has sparked a culinary debate, and prominent food blogger 'Youthbitz Food' recently offered her unedited opinions in an Instagram video, as per DNA India.

A surprising turn in Samosa tradition

Samosas, a popular snack throughout India, has long been linked with a traditional potato filling wrapped in a crispy, triangular pastry. However, the culinary landscape is always changing, and enterprises such as Samosa Hub in Delhi's Krishna Nagar are at the forefront of pushing boundaries. The Blueberry Samosa, priced at Rs 65, has emerged as the latest craze, promising a fresh take on the traditional samosa taste.

In the age of viral food trends, the Blueberry Samosa swiftly gained notice from social media users. 'Youthbitz Food' and her team set out on a culinary expedition to Samosa Hub, anxious to discover this avant-garde innovation. The hub is known for its creative snack choices, and its menu includes not only the Blueberry Samosa but also Paan Samosa and Manchurian Samosa.

The blogger's candid reaction

The Instagram video captured the blogger's initial excitement as she prepared to try the Blueberry Samosa. However, the mood changed when she took the first mouthful. In an honest and unscripted moment, she stated, "Mere ko personally bilkul pasand nahi aaya (Personally, I didn't like the samosa)." The seasoned food critic was less than pleased with the Blueberry Samosa, which was presented cold and frozen.

Social media's culinary discourse

The video quickly went viral, collecting over 2 million views and igniting a heated debate on social media. Commenters revealed a variety of perspectives, with some firmly supporting the basic samosa flavor and unwilling to travel into unexplored culinary territory. According to one user, "Har tikoni cheez samosa nahi hoti (Not every triangular snack is a samosa)," whilst another user bluntly stated, "Samose to aloo wale hi acche lagte hai baki sab bekar hai (Samosas with potato filling taste good, everything else is useless)."

Among the defenders of tradition, there were many who welcomed innovation with open minds. Some commenters persuaded others not to disregard the Blueberry Samosa altogether, citing the culinary adventure it represented. However, battle lines were established, with traditionalists warning against harming the sacred samosa legacy.

