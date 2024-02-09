In a historic set of announcements, the Indian government said on Friday that it has decided to grant the highest civilian honor in the country, the Bharat Ratna, to three eminent citizens who have made major contributions to a variety of national disciplines. Former Prime Ministers, PV Narasimha Rao and Chaudhary Charan Singh, are among the distinguished honorees.

Modi praised the accomplishments of Singh, an advocate of farmer issues; Rao, whose liberalization policies revolutionized the economy; and Swaminathan, an internationally famous agricultural scientist, when making the announcements for them. Lal Krishna Advani, a veteran of the Bharatiya Janata Party, and Karpoori Thakur, a former chief minister of Bihar, were earlier named recipients of the Bharat Ratna by the Centre.

Who was PV Narasimha Rao?

Pamulaparthi Venkata Narasimha Rao, who served as India's ninth prime minister, was a lawyer and a prominent Congress leader in the then-undivided state of Andhra Pradesh. He was the country's Prime Minister from 1991 to 1996. The three major economic reforms implemented by Narasimha Rao's government in 1991—globalization, liberalization, and privatization—came about as the country was experiencing a crisis of foreign reserves.

PV Narasimha Rao entered politics full-time after independence. In 1957, he won his first election as an MLA. He held numerous ministerial roles in the state administration until 1971. In 1971, he was appointed as Andhra Pradesh's chief minister. He was seen as an ardent follower of Indira Gandhi.

Who was Charan Singh?

Charan Singh was an Indian political activist and independence warrior Chaudhary. He was the fifth prime minister of India and the fifth chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. In his nonviolent fight for independence from the British Government, Charan Singh trailed in Mahatma Gandhi's footsteps and faced multiple jail terms.

He was sentenced to twelve years in prison in 1930 by the British for breaking the salt rules. In November 1940, he was imprisoned for a year once more due to his involvement in the Satyagraha campaign. He was detained by the British under DIR once more in August 1942 and freed in November 1943.

