Former NFL player Phillip Adams shoots dead 5 people in South Carolina before killing himself.

The 32-year-old player, Phillip Adams, shot dead a prominent doctor, his wife, their two grandchildren and another man who was at the time working at the couple's residence

Content Warning

Leaving all of South Carolina and much of US in a deep state of shock, former NFL professional player Phillip Adams made headlines. As per reports, the professional and well-known football player shot dead a group of five people in South Carolina this week. While the reason behind the mass shooting is not yet known, police and citizens are still trying to make sense of the massive tragedy.

The 32-year-old player killed shot dead a prominent doctor, his wife, their two grandchildren and another man who was at the time working at the couple's residence. According to a report in Sky Sports, the York County coroner's office revealed that Adams shot Dr Robert Lesslie, 70, and his wife, Barbara, 69, along with their grandchildren, Adah Lesslie, (9), and Noah Lesslie, (5).

James Lewis, 38, from Gaston, was working at the property and was also found shot dead outside. Apart from these 5 people, another unidentified person was taken to hospital with "serious gunshot wounds", the report revealed.

Jack Logan, founder of Put Down the Guns Young People, adjusts items at a memorial outside of Riverview Family Medicine and Urgent Care after the fatal shooting of Dr. Robert Lesslie and four others on April 8, 2021 in Rock Hill, South Carolina

The police revealed that evidence at the crime scene led them to Adams' parents home where cops confronted his parents. However, Adams was found in his bedroom with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a standoff with police.

According to a report in Associated Press news agency, the NFL player was earlier treated by Dr Lesslie, who lived near his parents' home in the town of Rock Hill. While speaking to local news channel WCNC-TV, Adams' father said, "I can say he's a good kid - he was a good kid, and I think the football messed him up. He didn't talk much and he didn't bother nobody."

Share your comment ×