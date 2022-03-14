Former US President Barack Obama tests positive for COVID 19; PM Modi wishes him a speedy recovery

The COVID 19 pandemic has been the worst of all nightmares for mankind and has claimed millions of lives in India and across the world so far. Although the new reported cases of the deadly virus have been on a significant decline of late in almost all countries, the authorities have been advising people to continue following the COVID 19 protocols and maintain social distance along with getting vaccinated. Needless to say, the fight against COVID 19 is still on. Amid this, former president of the United States of America Barack Obama has been tested positive for the deadly virus.

He had confirmed the news in a post on micro-blogging site Twitter. In the tweet, Obama wrote that he is feeling fine. He also mentioned that his wife Michelle Obama has been tested negative for COVID 19. Furthermore, Obama urged people to get vaccinated at the earliest. “I just tested positive for COVID. I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple of days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative. It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down,” he tweeted.

As his fans have been sending recovery wishes on social media, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished Barack Obama a speedy recovery. Taking to his Twitter handle, PM Modi wrote, “My best wishes @BarackObama for your quick recovery from COVID-19, and for your family's good health and wellbeing”.

Take a look at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tweet for Barack Obama:

Meanwhile, according to data by Johns Hopkins University, the United Stated has reported over 79 million cases of COVID 19 so far.

Also Read: SII's COVID-19 vaccine ‘Covovax’ gets a green signal for emergency use for children above 12 years