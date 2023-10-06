Former World champion boxer Ryan Garcia issues open challenge to KSI: What we know so far

In recent years, the world of professional boxing has seen a unique intersection with the realm of influencer-driven entertainment. While traditional boxing enthusiasts may dismiss these events, some professional fighters have engaged with the phenomenon, creating intriguing storylines both in and out of the ring.

One such fighter is former Lightweight champion Ryan 'Kingry' Garcia, who has not only defended influencer boxing but has also found himself in heated exchanges with prominent online personalities. In this article, we delve into the escalating online feud between Ryan Garcia and KSI and explore the potential for a future showdown.

Garcia's support for influencer boxing

Ryan Garcia has been a vocal supporter of influencer boxing, even praising YouTuber Jake Paul for his achievements in the ring in April 2022. This perspective sets him apart from many in the boxing world who have criticized these crossover events. While some may view influencer boxing as a novelty, Garcia recognizes the entertainment value it brings to the sport.

KSI enters the fray

Recently, KSI, the British content creator and boxer, entered the picture by questioning whether Garcia's upcoming fight against Oscar Duarte would be on pay-per-view (PPV). Garcia promptly dismissed this notion, leading to a war of words between the two.

KSI went a step further, accusing Garcia of having robbed his fans with his last fight against Gervonta Davis, which resulted in Garcia's first career loss. The exchange escalated as Garcia labeled KSI salty for his comments and urged him to stop mentioning his name.

An offer of a showdown

The online feud didn't stay confined to social media exchanges. Ryan Garcia took the dispute to Instagram's direct messages, offering KSI a chance to fight him. In his message, Garcia bluntly stated, "If you want to fight, let me know or just stop speaking my name!"

While KSI did not appear to respond to the offer, there may be a good reason for his silence. KSI is set to face Tommy Fury on October 14, a significant match that has garnered considerable attention. Given KSI's plans to potentially retire after this fight, the likelihood of a clash with Garcia seems remote.

The clash between Ryan Garcia and KSI exemplifies the intriguing convergence of professional boxing and influencer-driven entertainment. While their online feud has captured the attention of fans, it remains uncertain whether these two formidable personalities will ever step into the ring together. With KSI's upcoming bout against Tommy Fury on the horizon, the possibility of a Garcia vs. KSI showdown appears to be on hold, leaving fans to wonder what the future holds for these two fighters and their dynamic interactions.

