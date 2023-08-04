Fortnite and Doctor Who collaboration postponed: When can fans expect it to drop?

Fortnite has been dropping major collaborations with the biggest brands ever since it was released. Numerous collaborations and theme-based islands have appeared in Fortnite, including The Witcher, Terminator, Futurama, and the most recent one, Jujutsu Kaisen which will happen on August 8.

Many fans had been anticipating a Doctor Who collaboration in the near future, but some were worried that plans may have changed. Fortnite fans will have to wait until the upcoming Lego crossover, but the collaboration with Doctor Who is still on.

Details about Fortnite X Doctor Who release and skins

According to a popular leaker on Twitter, the Fortnite X Doctor Who event is scheduled for December or January. The Doctor Who crossover will help create room for the November release of the Lego crossover. A small event pass will also be included with the release, giving players a means to acquire a variety of cosmetics with a Doctor Who theme. However, the source doesn’t confirm that Fortnite will use the 15th Doctor's 60th Anniversary design, which is unfortunate for Whovians.

There will undoubtedly be a wide range of prizes when it does launch. Fans should be in for a real treat because the latest leak suggests that the Event Pass will include even more cosmetics than was previously reported.

Other major events in collaboration with Fortnite

Fans of Fortnite still have much to explore throughout Chapter 4 Season 3 for the time being. Even though the season is about to come to an end, there is still a tonne of brand-new features and crossovers that have either just been introduced or will be available very soon. Crossovers like Jujutsu Kaisen and Terminator are among them. On August 8, once the Futurama event concludes, the Jujutsu Kaisen event will start.

On the other hand, Fortnite's Galaxy Cup 4 was successfully finished on July 30. Players had the opportunity to win special prizes during the Samsung-sponsored event, including the Hazy Dreambeats Set. By playing in the Cup, the players had the chance to get Encore Crossfade and Cosmic Crossfade Styles for outfits.

