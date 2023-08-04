Fortnite and Jujutsu Kaisen crossover: Release date, skins, and other details explored

Fortnite has managed to maintain its top rank when it comes to being the most popular game. With its collaboration with different brands and projects, Fortnite brings excitement to its users. Its collaborations with Marvel characters like Moonknight, Spider-man, or the most formidable Avengers were already on Fortnite's extensive roster of big collaborations.

However, when rumors of a collaboration between Fortnite and anime were doing rounds, fans of the game went crazy. Later, a source also confirmed that there actually will be a collab with Jujutsu Kaisen.

Now, finally, all the rumors have come down to rest, as Epic Games has confirmed that the crossover between Fortnite X Jujutsu Kaisen is happening. It also announced that it will take place in conjunction with Fortnite's 25.30 update. On August 1, a short for the most recent anime crossover was released on Fortnite's official X account.

Fortnite X Jujutsu Kaisen: Skins, characters & release date

According to the teaser posted, there will soon be multiple Jujutsu Kaisen sorcerers on the Island. Fortnite has chosen the perfect timing to announce the news as the 5th episode of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will air on schedule. It will show Gojo Satoru's metamorphosis while also preparing the story for the forthcoming Shibuya Incident Arc.

On August 8, the ongoing Futurama will come to an end after which the players will be able to get into their Jujutsu Kaisen characters. Unquestionably, Gojo, Yuji, Megumi, and Nobara will be playable characters in Fortnite based only on what’s shown in the teaser. The developers have not given out any information or details about Pickaxes and gliders. Fortnite would not, however, compromise on the skins' rarity as decorative items.

Fortnite and its collaborations

This collaboration extends Fortnite's series of successful crossovers. In celebration of the show's rebirth and the premiere of its new season, viewers were recently treated to an unexpected Futurama crossover. Not to be overlooked is the Terminator series, which now features Arnold Schwarzenegger's recognizable T-800 skin. Players can anticipate an exciting and action-packed experience with their favorite anime series characters as we wait for the Jujutsu Kaisen collection to be fully revealed on August 8th.

ALSO READ: New Fortnite update let's you play in Futurama characters' skins; Everything you need to know about the game