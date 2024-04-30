TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to death and gun violence.

According to the authorities, four law enforcement officers—three of whom were part of a U.S. Marshals Task Force—were shot on Monday while trying to serve a warrant in Charlotte, North Carolina. According to reports, four others were injured.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) Chief Johnny Jennings, during a news conference, at about 1:30 p.m., agents from the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force were trying to serve a warrant at a suburban home in Charlotte for the possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. When the police arrived at the house, the suspect, pulled out a high-powered rifle and started shooting at them.

Police break into the house using armored vehicles

Witnesses reported that more than two hours after the attack started in a residential neighborhood in the east of the city, shots were still being fired. The attack came to an end when police broke into the house on Galway Drive in the Shannon Park area. They broke windows and doors during their incursion, using armored vehicles to break through.

The suspect was shot by officers who returned fire and hit him. Jennings stated that the suspect was eventually declared dead in the home's front yard. Officers were then shot at by another individual within the house. According to police, two individuals who were at the house with the suspect—a woman and a 17-year-old boy—were being questioned. At least one of them is thought to have fired at police.

According to Jennings, three members of the U.S. Marshals task unit were declared deceased. Afterward, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police stated that the officer who was shot and seriously injured had passed away in the hospital.

On Monday afternoon, Chief Jennings stated: "We don't even know what a lot of the questions are that need to be answered at this point. We must preserve the integrity of the investigation while also fully comprehending why this happened." During the siege, several surrounding schools were put on lockdown.

