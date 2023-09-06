From Mere Humsafar to Humsafar: Top 5 Pakistani dramas that STORMED India

Pakistani dramas have garnered global acclaim, thanks to their captivating stories and memorable on-screen chemistry. These dramas have fostered a special connection between India and Pakistan, bridging cultural gaps. In recent times, Pakistani serials have triumphed in India, further solidifying the cultural ties between the two nations. Here are five Pakistani dramas that have left an indelible mark in India, delivering top-tier storytelling and outstanding performances for viewers to savor.

Top 5 Pakistani dramas that stormed India

Mere Humsafar

Mere Humsafar, a Pakistani drama, quickly captured the hearts of its viewers upon its debut. The story revolves around Hala, a British-Pakistani girl, who, at a young age, is stranded in Pakistan by her father in the care of her grandparents, uncle, and aunt. Despite facing early toils, Hala's life takes a transformative turn when she marries her first cousin, Hamza, who introduces her to a new and different world filled with love.

This drama made an indelible impact on the audience, moving many to tears with its compelling narrative. Farhan Saeed and Hania Amir delivered stellar performances in the lead roles of Hamza and Hala, earning praise for their on-screen chemistry.

Tere Bin

Tere Bin has emerged as a recent sensation in the world of dramas, captivating audiences in both India and Pakistan. This overnight sensation has garnered a dedicated fanbase in India, making it a trending drama of recent times.

The storyline of Tere Bin is centered around an unconventional romance, unfolding in the backdrop of Hyderabad. Murtasim Shahnawaz Khan, a village leader and feudal lord, transitions from being an adversary to a lover. His path crosses with Meerab Waqas Ahmad, a beautiful and ambitious young woman with aspirations of pursuing higher education and following in her father's footsteps to become a respected lawyer. The drama skillfully narrates the unlikely love story between these seemingly incompatible characters.

The exceptional performances of Wahaj Ali as Murtasim Shahnawaz Khan and Yumna Zaidi as Meerab Waqas Ahmad have earned high praise, adding to the show's popularity. Tere Bin aired its final episode in July of this year, leaving a lasting impact on its viewers on both sides of the border.

Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi

Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi presents an engaging love triangle that has captivated Indian viewers. Beginning as a typical love story. Mehak leads a peaceful life with her family and is engaged to her cousin Ahsan, although Ahsan's mother disapproves of their relationship.

The plot takes a dramatic turn when Akram (Mehak’s father), encounters an arrogant and wealthy man named Shamsher harassing someone on the street. Akram intervenes, leading to a confrontation where Shamsher points a gun at him. However, Shamsher's life changes when he sets eyes on Mehak and instantly falls in love with her.

As the story unfolds, Shamsher resorts to various malicious tactics to force Mehak into marrying him. These include orchestrating Akram's arrest and even kidnapping Ahsan. The narrative builds on this intense love triangle, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats.

The unexpected ending of Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi, which aired its last episode in December 2022, left fans in awe, defying conventional expectations and delivering a memorable conclusion to the story.

Zindagi Gulzar Hai

Zindagi Gulzar Hai is based on Umera Ahmad's novel. The story revolves around the contrasting lives of Kashaf Murtaza and Zaroon Junaid.

Kashaf hails from a lower-middle-class family, living with her mother and two sisters. In contrast, Zaroon comes from a wealthy, money-focused background, enjoying the privileges of a rich upbringing. Despite their initial differences, the two characters cross paths and gradually get to know each other, coming to terms with their disparities. Along the way, Kashaf finds herself falling in love with Zaroon.

Zindagi Gulzar Hai was a pioneering Pakistani drama that successfully made its mark in India, garnering immense popularity. It was even broadcast on an Indian TV network, catering specifically to the Indian audience. The on-screen chemistry between Sanam Saeed as Kashaf Murtaza and Fawad Khan as Zaroon Junaid resonated deeply with viewers. This iconic show, which aired in 2012 and concluded in 2013, left an indelible impact on the hearts of its audience members.

Humsafar

Humsafar receives lots of praise for its unique yet relatable story. The storyline revolves around Khirad Ahsaan, hailing from a modest lower-middle-class community in Hyderabad, and Ashar, who has completed his MBA at Yale University and is actively involved in managing his family's prosperous business with his father.

As the plot unfolds, Ashar and Khirad discover a profound and passionate love for each other, despite their differing backgrounds and social statuses. The end of the show left a lasting impact, creating a sensation among its viewers. Humsafar received numerous awards, lauding its exceptional storytelling and on-screen performances.

The remarkable portrayals by Fawad Khan as Ashar Hussain and Mahira Khan as Khirad Ahsaan contributed significantly to the show's immense success and acclaim. Their on-screen chemistry added depth to the characters, making Humsafar a memorable and cherished drama for its fans.

