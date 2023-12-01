Furiosa trailer: Who does Anya Taylor-Joy play in the new Mad Max prequel? Exploring the the actress' character, and more

Furiosa, the prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road, is the director George Miller's return to the wasteland. The first movie trailer of the upcoming action film was released by Warner Bros. featuring Anya Taylor-Joy shaving her hair in preparation for her role as Imperator Furiosa, the ferocious war captain portrayed by Charlize Theron in the 2015 action movie.

The fifth installment in Miller's Mad Max series, the prequel follows a young Furiosa as she grows up after being taken from the Green Place of Many Mothers and immersed in a dark world. Tom Burke and Chris Hemsworth also feature in the movie.

Watch Trailer:

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga: Storyline and characters

It is said to have a very different structure from the last film and will chronicle the adventures of Furiosa, the heroine of Fury Road, and the quest that inspired her to carry out her audacious plan. Furiosa, which is set in a dire future in which traditional societies have crumbled and scarce natural resources like water are in short supply, narrates the tale of a much younger Furiosa (Anya Taylor-Joy) who is abducted from the Green Place of Many Mothers by the warlord Dementus (Chris Hemsworth) and must battle to survive.

The length of time that passes between when Furiosa is first taken from her family and the point at which she ultimately decides to fight for her freedom is purposefully left undetermined in the trailer.

But by the time Furiosa is prepared to take control of her destiny, she has already witnessed enough of how men like Dementus have transformed the world to fit their visions, and she knows that she must fight for freedom with ruthlessness.

In addition to the trailer, several objects were on exhibit, such as a gold statue depicting Taylor-Joy as Furiosa. It was part of a panel where the crew and cast shared more information about the prequel, which has been postponed and is scheduled for release on May 24, 2024.

