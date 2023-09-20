'Future date nights have been canceled': Lauren Boebert's Beetlejuice date unlikely to get second chance?

Following her expulsion from a "Beetlejuice" performance, representative Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) has declared, "All future date nights have been canceled." The Colorado Republican was ousted from a Denver theatre last week along with a male friend for "causing a disturbance" by singing, vaping, and acting out during a production of "Beetlejuice." The Denver Post broke the news where the report stated that the customers later resisted leaving after being asked to leave the establishment, allegedly saying things like "Do you know who I am?"

Lauren Boebert responds after getting thrown out of a theatre

Boebert was spotted vaping in her seat, despite the congresswoman's campaign manager's earlier denials that she had been doing so during the performance. Before the two of them were kicked out, newly released surveillance footage also appeared to show Boebert being fondled by her date.

Boebert said in a TMZ interview on Monday, “It’s always hard whenever there’s gravity put on the voters. I’m here to provide levity and lift burdens off of people. So anytime that they’re carrying mine, it’s something that you kind of feel deep inside.” According to reports, Boebert's date for the "Beetlejuice" performance is a Democrat. The congresswoman also said, “But ultimately, all future date nights have been canceled. And I learned to check party affiliations before you go on a date.”

The 2022 election results surprised most observers because the 3rd Congressional district of Colorado leans Republican. In what turned out to be the closest congressional election in the whole country that cycle, Frisch, a former member of the Aspen City Council, fell short of defeating Boebert by only 546 votes last November out of around 327,000 ballots cast.

The "Beetlejuice" event has the potential to change some votes, which would significantly alter the outcome of the campaign that will likely determine which party will control the House in 2025. Boebert and Frisch are now locked in a tight battle. Frisch began running for office in 2024 earlier this year, and on Sunday he started a brief thread on X, the social networking network previously known as Twitter, where he criticized Boebert's actions.

