Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 must-visit pandals in Maharashtra that will leave you mesmerized

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the biggest and most celebrated festivals in Maharashtra. Ganesh Chaturthi is one of Maharashtra's most anxiously awaited religious events, it will be celebrated from September 19 to September 28. Ganesh Chaturthi celebrates the return of the elephant deity.

Beautiful Ganpati pandals with elaborate decorations and vivid Lord Ganesha statues will be seen all throughout the nation during this ten-day festival. These top 5 famous and must-visit Ganpati pandals in Maharashtra provide an enthralling look into the cultural spectacle that takes place on Ganesh Chaturthi. Visitors and devotees alike throng to these pandals to get blessings, take part in the splendor of the celebrations, and immerse themselves in the festive mood.

5 must-visit Ganesh pandals in Maharashtra

Lalbaugcha Raja, Mumbai

Lalbaugcha Raja is one of the most famous and loved Gnaesh statues in Maharashtra. It is situated in Putlabai Chawl in the Lalbaug Market neighborhood of downtown Mumbai, close to the Lalbaug Police Station. Since the Kambli family founded it in 1934, this famous pandal has had a long and illustrious history. Millions of followers from all walks of life during the ten-day festival pray to Lalbaugcha Raja, who is revered as a wish-fulfilling deity. People wait day and night in long queues to seek Bappa’s blessings, many celebrities are also seen visiting the pandal during these ten days.

Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati, Pune

The renowned Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati pandal is located in Pune, the cultural center of Maharashtra. The enormous Lord Ganesha statue that has captured the hearts of worshippers and the mesmerizing embellishments of this pandal has made it famous. It is one of the most renowned temples devoted to Lord Ganesha. The temple was built by the well-known sweets trader Dagdusheth Halwai and his wife Lakshmibai in the late 19th century. It has a rich history and a lasting legacy that draws millions of pilgrims each year. The main deity of the temple, Lord Ganesha, is a magnificent statue crafted of gold, encrusted with priceless gems, and towering close to 2.2 meters tall.

Ganesh Galli Mumbaicha Raja, Mumbai

In 1928, Mumbaicha Raja in Ganesh Galli (lane) was founded. It is one of the oldest and most popular pandals in Maharashtra which reached its 95-year milestone last year. Deity Galli Mumbaicha Raja has contributed significantly to the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities in Mumbai. This pandal, which receives over 1.2 million visitors, is distinguished for its uniqueness and energetic atmosphere. Every year, it offers fresh themes that never fail to capture visitors' attention. It serves as an example of Mumbai's cultural variety and the limitless inventiveness that defines Lord Ganesha's celebration.

Chinchpoklicha Chintamani, Mumbai

One of Mumbai's oldest pandals is the Chinchpoklicha Chintamani pandal, which was founded in 1920. Thousands of followers come here each year to worship Lord Ganesha. It is located at Chinchpokli on Dattaram Lad Marg. This pandal, which receives more than 700,000 visitors per day, is historically significant and provides a calm setting in the middle of the festival fervor. Aside from its enduring appeal, Chinchpoklicha Chintamani perfectly encapsulates the spirit of tradition and camaraderie that is important to Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

GSB Seva Ganesh Mandal, Mumbai

The richest pandal in Mumbai is considered to be the GSB Seva Ganesh mandal. In 1954, the Goud Saraswat Brahmin community of Karnataka formed it. The 'gold Ganesh' of the city is covered with more than 60 kilograms of pure gold. Among the Ganpati pandals in Mumbai, the GSB Seva Mandal at King's Circle, Matunga, has carved out a distinct spirit. With an estimated 600,000 visitors each day, it is renowned for its lavish and magnificent gold-plated statue of Lord Ganesha.

