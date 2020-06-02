George Floyd: Chris Gayle opens up on Racism; Says, ‘Racism is not only in football, it's in cricket too’

In the wake of George Floyd’s death, West Indies opener player Chris Gayle got talking about racism. Here’s what he has to say

Since the past few weeks, the entire world has come together to protest against the death of African-American George Floyd after he was pinned down at the hands of a White American police officer, who kept his knee on the right side of Floyd’s neck for minutes and 46 seconds. As per reports, two autopsies of Floyd were conducted and both ruled that his death was a homicide. As we speak, thousands of people in USA are protesting the death of Floyd, and have come out in support of the black community, and demonstrations and riots have spread to cities across the US after the video of Floyd went viral wherein he is being suffocated to death by a white police officer.

Now, in the wake of George Floyd’s death, West Indies opener Chris Gayle got talking about racism as he revealed that racism is not there only in football but in cricket also, stressing on the fact that black lives matter. “Black lives matter just like any other life! Black people matters. P***k all racists people. Stop taking black people for fools! Even our own black people, wise tha P***k up and stop bringing down your own ffs!!!,” shared Gayle on social media. Moving on, Gayle wrote, “I've travel the globe and experience racial remarks towards me because I'm Black, believe me...the list goes on,” adding, “Racism is not only in football, it's in cricket too!! Even within teams as a Black man I get the end of the stick!!! Black Powerful! Black & Proud!"

While Floyd, all of 46, was held him down with a knee on his neck by Derek Chauvin, a police officer, Floyd’s last words were, “I can't breathe," and "please, I can't breathe".

ALSO READ: Machine Gun Kelly joins protests for George Floyd's death in LA; Shares pictures on social media

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×