Good Friday 2020: Date, Rituals, Significance and History of the day

Good Friday 2020 Date: Good Friday marks the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. But why is it called “Good” when it was such a horrifying event?

Good Friday is an important Christian festival celebrated to commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ or Jesus of Nazareth or Lord Jesus. It is observed on a Friday that falls before Easter as part of the Paschal Triduum, or the Three days. It may coincide with the observance of Passover for the Jews.

Good Friday 2020 Date

This time, it will be observed on April 10, 2020. The day is also known as Black Friday, Great Friday, Easter Friday or Holy Friday. But what is so good about the day when it is so dark?

It is indeed a sad day as it is still remembered as the day when Christ was beaten and mocked by the Roman soldiers before he was crucified on a wooden cross. So, the day is celebrated to remember Lord Jesus’s sufferings and the injustice of his execution. Some people believe that the term is associated with the words ‘pious’ and ‘holy’. It is also observed as a day that marked the defeat of sin and evil.

How is Good Friday observed?

Christians don't celebrate this day by decorating their homes. They spent the day fasting and praying. The death of Jesus is significant of the fact that the Lord sacrificed himself to rid all humanity of the sins. They pray for repentance and forgiveness for his sacrifice for the greater good of mankind. It is followed by the glorious celebration of Easter – the day Jesus was raised from the dead, indicating his victory over evil.

The festival means different things to different people and hence it is celebrated differently around the world. Some observe this day as mourning the death of Christ and some as the hope for a new beginning and new life to come in the form of Easter Sunday.

Why do Christians avoid eating meat on Good Friday?

On Good Friday, Christians avoid eating meat and eat fish instead. It is believed that Jesus sacrificed his flesh for our sins, which is why they refrain themselves from eating meaty flesh. So, they eat fish which is considered a different kind of flesh as it comes from the sea.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More