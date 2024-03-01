Google Calendar Gets AI Boost With Gemini Integration; Here’s What You Need To Know

Google has recently announced the integration of its Gemini AI into the Google Calendar app for Android users in the US. This update addresses long-standing user demands, providing a more advanced experience for managing daily tasks.

Gemini AI in Google Calendar: A game-changer for users

According to a report by 9To5Google, Gemini services have been expanded to the Calendar app, offering users the ability to perform fundamental tasks like creating events and reviewing daily schedules. Powered by Google Assistant, this feature transforms the user experience within the Google Calendar app.

Voice and text interaction with Gemini

By leveraging the capabilities of Google Assistant, Gemini responds to both text and voice prompts, enabling users to interact with their calendars. Users can now simply ask Gemini to "Show me my calendar" or inquire about upcoming events with phrases like "Do I have any upcoming calendar events." The integration extends to event creation, as users can command Gemini to "add an event to my calendar."

Gemini's versatility beyond Google Calendar

Gemini's prowess extends beyond Google Calendar, allowing Android users to harness its capabilities in other applications. For instance, users can now utilize Gemini to create lists on Google Keep by simply stating, "Help me create a list."

This functionality empowers users to effortlessly manage tasks such as creating to-do lists and grocery lists, setting Gemini apart as a versatile assistant in the Android app ecosystem.

In its earlier iteration, Gemini also offered image generation capabilities; however, it faced significant criticism for generating inaccurate and potentially offensive images. Google has acknowledged the concerns and assured users that the image generation feature is undergoing substantial improvements.

A revamped and enhanced version is anticipated to be introduced later this year, ensuring a more responsible and accurate user experience.

Google's Generative AI Updates at MWC 2024

Earlier this week, Google showcased a series of generative AI updates, including the integration of Google's Gemini chatbot into Google's Messages app on Android devices. The advanced features aimed at making these technologies more user-friendly were unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona.

The Gemini chatbot on Google’s Messages app facilitates SMS drafting and meeting scheduling synced with Google’s email and calendar services. This integration further enhances the utility of the Gemini AI across various Google applications, providing users with a seamless and efficient experience.

