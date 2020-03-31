Google decides to postpone its annual April Fool's Day joke until next year owing to Coronavirus crisis

Google has decided to postpone its annual April Fool's Day joke owing to the Coronavirus outbreak that has gripped the entire world. Read on for further details.

The April Fool's Day joke that was being planned to be rolled out on Google's 20th anniversary is now being postponed. The COVID-19 crisis has adversely affected every country in this world and this is the reason why the search engine has decided not to plan any hoaxes this year. This has been conveyed to all the Google employees too through an email as per a report by the Business Insider.

Credits :DESERET NEWS

