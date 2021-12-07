Google Doodle organizes yummy puzzle game to celebrate pizza; Here's why

Google has always celebrated special days and events by incorporating and representing them in its doodle. If you accessed the Google homepage anytime recently, you must have seen that it has a sliced pizza on it. Wondering why? Well, it is because Google is celebrating Pizza. On the 6th of December, Google took to its official Twitter handle and wrote “Today’s interactive #GoogleDoodle celebrates one of the world’s most popular dishes - pizza! On this day in 2007, the culinary art of Neapolitan “Pizzaiuolo” was inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. @GoogleDoodles”.

Pizza is one of the most popular food items in the global culinary scene. In fact, this Italian dish is loved by millions all over the world. The ‘Art of the Naepolitan Pizzaiuolo’ refers to four phases involved in the culinary practice of dough making and baking in Naples, which is the capital of Campania region. If one clicks on the Google logo on the homepage, one will be directed to an interactive puzzle game. The goal in the game is to cut pizza slices according to the number of pizzas ordered, and the kind of toppings used. With each accurate order, the player has the chance to win stars.

Today’s interactive #GoogleDoodle celebrates one of the world’s most popular dishes - pizza!On this day in 2007, the culinary art of Neapolitan “Pizzaiuolo” was inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. @GoogleDoodles pic.twitter.com/sPSFQ7Zwtb — googledownunder (@googledownunder) December 6, 2021

In the Google Doodle interactive game, there are several pizza choices available. This includes Pepperoni Pizza, Margherita Pizza, White Pizza, Mozzarella Pizza, Magyaros Pizza, Paneer Tikka Pizza, Hawaiian Pizza, Tom Yum Pizza, Dessert Pizza, Teriyaki Mayonnaise Pizza, and Calabrese Pizza.

