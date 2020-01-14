Google Doodle pays tribute to late Urdu poet Kaifi Azmi; Check it out

Today marks the 101st birth anniversary of the late Urdu poet Kaifi Azmi. Here's how Tech giant company gave this prominent poet a tribute.

Google is always known to celebrate the people and different festivals by showcasing some interesting doodles on them. And now the tech giant has done it once again, by giving dedicating a creative doodle to the great Indian Urdu poet Kaifi Azmi on his 101st birthday.

Kaifi Azmi, who left the world at the age of 83, on May 10, 2020, is known for his work and also as the man who brought Urdu literature to Indian motion pictures. He contributed in various fields of entertainment, right from writing love poems to Bollywood songs and screenplays, Azmi was and still is truly an inspiration for many. He is one of the most renowned poets of the 20th Century in India. And when it comes to giving him a tribute, Google has done it in the best way possible.

Azmi's doodle is wearing a white kurta, singing into a mic, reciting a poem. Speaking about his achievements, Azmi has many accolades under his belt, from Filmfare Awards to the prestigious Padma Shri Award for Literature and Education and one of India's highest literary honours, the Sahitya Akademi Fellowship.

And as a tribute to the renowned poet, the Government of India has inaugurated a train named 'Kaifiyat Express' which runs from his hometown Azamgarh to Old Delhi.

Credits :Republic TV

Read More