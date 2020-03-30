Google drops April Fools' pranks and jokes amid the serious coronavirus pandemic

Amid the serious Coronavirus pandemic, Google, the popular search engine giant, has decided to cancel April Fools' jokes and pranks.

Google has decided to drop their April Fools pranks and jokes that they do every year as the whole world is currently fighting the deadly and microscopic villain coronavirus . As per reports, an internal email from Google marketing head Lorraine Twohill reportedly stated that on April 1, 2020, no jokes and pranks will be done out of respect for those who are fighting the coronavirus. Twohill wrote, "We have already stopped any centralized April Fool's efforts but realize there may be smaller projects within teams that we don't know about. Make sure your teams pause on any jokes they may have planned — internally or externally."

He added that their goal right now is to be helpful to people and they can save the jokes for next April which will be brighter than this one. For the unversed, Google is famous for doing elaborate jokes and pranks every year on April 1. They do several pranks across their products. The company has taken major strides and has been playing a proactive role in fighting the virus. They recently introduced an alert feature on their app Google Maps. When users search for a doctor, the app notifies them they should call the hospital in advance if they see any signs of COVID-19 which are high fever, body and headache, cough and a runny nose among others.

And in a bid to help people to stay connected as they follow social distancing , the popular search engine giant has also updated their video calling app Duo and has increased their group video calling limit from 8 to 12 people in a single group call.

For the unversed, the conglomerate has donated USD 800 million funds for the production of medical supplies and for the ad credits to governments, health organizations, and businesses among others. What are your views on the same? Is the step by them right? Let us know in the comment section below.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More