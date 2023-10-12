Google expected to pay estimated USD 20 billion a year to Apple? Real reason revealed

In the ever-evolving world of digital titans and the fierce struggle for user attention, Google and Apple's relationship has become a billion-dollar alliance that raises eyebrows and generates debate. According to a recent Bernstein study, Google's yearly payments to Apple for making its search engine the default on Apple devices might total USD 18-20 billion as per Dexerto. But what drives this bizarre system, and is it on the point of collapsing?

A lucrative deal for Apple

Google's massive cash infusion into Apple's coffers can be traced back to the heart of the digital age: data and domination. Google's dominance in internet search is clear, with over 90% of the worldwide search engine market share. However, in today's world of severe competition, staying at the top frequently entails paying exorbitant fees to secure your place.

According to Dexerto, It's a profitable agreement for Apple. They get a significant portion of their yearly operational profits—estimated to be 14-16%—from Google in exchange for making their search engine the default on iPhones, iPads, and Macs. It's a win-win situation: Google has access to a large user base, and Apple gains a huge cash stream without having to maintain its search infrastructure.

A harmonious partnership faces a formidable threat

A Department of Justice antitrust prosecution, however, poses a severe danger to this otherwise amicable alliance. This legal lawsuit contends that Google's agreement with Apple is more than simply a business transaction; it is a barrier to fair competition in the search engine sector. By pumping billions of dollars into Apple, Google practically assures that the Cupertino-based tech behemoth will not establish its own search engine. This is when the distinction between corporate strategy and antitrust issues becomes blurred.

If Google loses the antitrust case, the ramifications might be far-reaching. Apple may be forced to broaden the search engine settings on its devices, providing customers with a greater range of possibilities. This action has the potential to weaken Google's grip on the search industry, resulting in more competition and innovation.

Apple becoming a direct competitor of Google

Another notion indicates that Apple may opt to compete directly with Google in the search engine market. Although ambitious, this idea is not altogether improbable. Apple is well-known for its commitment to user privacy, and developing a search engine that reflects its principles might be a tempting choice for privacy-conscious customers.

Google continues to invest billions in these deals due to the enormous value of internet traffic. With search data serving as the foundation of their profitable ad business, Google's tenacity in securing its spot on the devices that millions of consumers rely on is understandable. Google's search engine provides marketers with access to a large and diversified audience, giving it valuable real estate for ad placement.

