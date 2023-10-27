Google makes White House history accessible to all via virtual tour; All you need to know

On the occasion of National Civics Day, the White House has unveiled a groundbreaking virtual tour of the iconic mansion in collaboration with Google Maps and Google Arts & Culture, providing an unprecedented opportunity to explore the heart of American democracy from the comfort of your device, as reported by AP News. This innovative project is an important step in making the White House's rich history and cultural legacy available to people throughout the country and the world.

First lady's vision: Bridging gaps in education

This outstanding effort is led by First Lady Jill Biden, a passionate community college professor. Her ambition is to convey the majesty and history of the White House to every American, no matter where they live. Recognizing that not everyone can visit Washington, D.C. in person, this virtual tour provides an educational portal to the White House's interesting history, serving as a vital resource for both instructors and students. The First Lady's spokesperson, Elizabeth Alexander, expressed optimism that educators will use this virtual tour to inspire pupils and promote a greater understanding of the country's history.

ALSO READ: Who is Li Keqiang's wife, Cheng Hong? A closer look at former Chinese Premiere's personal life following his demise

An inclusive experience: Accessibility at its core

The persistent dedication to diversity distinguishes this virtual tour. It is the first Google virtual tour of the White House to include audio subtitles, allowing those with impairments to participate in and enjoy the experience. The White House social secretary, Carlos Elizondo, provides his voice to narrate these subtitles, offering informative background information on each area in the White House. Furthermore, for the first time, this virtual tour includes Spanish translation, making the White House's history even more accessible to a wider audience.

Capturing every corner: The technology behind the tour

According to AP News, the virtual tour opens out with a brief video greeting from President Joe Biden and the First Lady, mimicking the warm welcome received by in-person visitors at the White House Visitors Center. This personal touch provides a one-of-a-kind connection to the nation's leaders as well as a sense of presence in the hallowed corridors of power.

The entire experience of the trip is made possible by the use of Google Street View technology, which precisely collects the imagery, beginning at the East Wing Entrance and progressing through all of the rooms on the public tour route. The tour takes you from the library to the China Room, the Green, Blue, and Red rooms, the East Room, and the State Dining Room, allowing you to explore the complexities of each area as if you were physically present.

Your journey begins: How to explore the White House virtually

Ben Gomes, Google's senior vice president of learning and sustainability, emphasizes the division's objective of making the world's cultural riches available to everyone. This dedication to cultural accessibility and education is exemplified by the White House virtual tour, which demonstrates the potential of technology in crossing geographical and physical obstacles.

Advertisement

The White House virtual tour is accessible on the official White House website, Google Maps, and the Google Arts & Culture page. Whether you're a history buff, a student eager to learn, or have always wanted to visit the White House, this virtual tour is your ticket to an immersive and instructive experience that brings the halls of power closer to home.

ALSO READ: How many monthly users does Threads have? Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg reveals astonishing number