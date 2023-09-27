Google turns 25: All you need to know about the tech giant's origin

Google, one of the world's most prominent internet search engines, celebrates its 25th birthday today. This achievement reflects the company's success and innovation, which have altered how we interact with the internet and access information. In this article, we'll look at the origins of Google, its expansion, and its global significance.

The Origins of Google

Larry Page and Sergey Brin launched Google on September 4, 1998, when they were Ph.D. students at Stanford University, as per Business Today. Originally dubbed "Backrub," they subsequently renamed it Google, which is derived from the phrase "googol," which is a mathematical expression for the number 1 followed by 100 zeros.

According to Business Today, Google's ambition was to build a search engine that could rapidly and correctly find relevant information from the massive quantity of data accessible on the internet. They accomplished this by creating a new algorithm known as PageRank, which ranked websites based on the amount of connections they received from other websites. This approach simplified the process of locating high-quality information on the internet.

ALSO READ: What is the latest PowerBall jackpot amount? Odds show winless streak since July continues

Google's growth over the years

Google has expanded at an astounding rate in the 25 years since its inception. It has grown from a simple search engine to a multinational technology firm with a diverse variety of goods and services. Google Search, Google Maps, Google Drive, and YouTube are among the company's most popular products.

Google's ingenuity and commitment to providing value to its consumers have won it a global user base of billions as per Business Today. The company's ongoing expansion and profitability have also elevated it to the ranks of the world's most valuable corporations, with a market valuation of more than $1.5 trillion as of September 2023.

The impact of Google

Since its inception, Google has had a tremendous influence on the globe. It has profoundly altered how we access and interact with information, making it easier and faster to obtain answers. It has also changed the way businesses and organizations contact their target audiences, with Google's advertising platform allowing them to interact with potential consumers all over the world.

According to Business Today, Google's goods and services have significantly aided in the resolution of societal concerns. For example, Google Maps has helped to offer location and direction information to millions of individuals and communities throughout the world, making it easier to explore cities and nations. Furthermore, during catastrophes, natural disasters, and other crises, the company's search engine and other tools have proven to be invaluable resources.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Who are Ransomedvc? All you need to know about Sony cyberattack