Google's 2019 doodle features the weather frog; check it out

Google, which is used by almost everyone in the world, is known for its quirky doodles. And now the search engine site has taken doddle to next level, since it's jumping into the new year with a doodle featuring Froggy the weather frog. If you have ever searched weather from your phone, then you surely know who froggy the weather frog is.

Froggy is a part of the doddle and is watching fireworks celebration in the doodle. Froggy is especially happy about 2020 because it's a leap year! For as long as we can remember, Google has always been unique and different with its artwork. Be it about notable people, events, holidays or anniversaries, the search engine site has managed to gain the attention time and again.

When it comes to New Year's Eve doodles, Google has done something unique every year, and have always featured birds and animals in their doodles. With Google being so hoppy with its doodle, we are sure you are all set to bid adieu to the year 2019. However, don't forget to take care of your safety while partying, don't drink and drive. Have fun while taking care of yourself and the people around you.

New Year's eve is all about welcoming the new year with all zeal and spunk while putting all the bad things of the past year aside. We wish you a happy and safe new year.

