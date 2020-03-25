Gordon Ramsay lays off 500 staff members amid COVID 19 outbreak; gets slammed on social media

As per the latest news update, Gordon Ramsay has fired nearly 500 staff members who worked at his restaurants.

Gordon Ramsay is a well-known chef across the world. He runs restaurants across the globe. But, amid the global Coronavirus outbreak, the restaurateur sees himself in the eye of the storm. As per the latest news update, Gordon Ramsay has fired nearly 500 staff members who worked at his restaurants. The news further adds that the staff was completely unaware of this development and were not given any notice about the termination of their contracts. If reports are to be believed then Gordon Ramsay will be paying the staff their salaries up to April 17.

A chef who worked for Gordon Ramsay stated that nobody expected this from the restaurateur amid the global COVID-19 outbreak. The chef named Anca Torpuc took to social media to slam Gordon Ramsay for his decision of firing 500 people amid the Coronavirus scare. News reports state that the staff was called to Gordon Ramsay's Heddon Street restaurant and were told about the termination of their contracts. Chef Anca Torpuc reportedly told MailOnline that this was a time when all his staff needed him to be strong and show support. But, he did the opposite and got rid of everyone. She also mentions that nobody who worked for Gordon knew what would happen once the restaurants could reopen again.

Torpuc reportedly called Gordon Ramsay's decision of laying off staff as awful and said that many were in tears when they got to know about the layoffs. Gordon Ramsay has been receiving a lot of flak on social media for his decision for not being supportive of his staff members during a difficult time. Reports suggest that Gordon Ramsay is nearly worth 140 million pounds.

