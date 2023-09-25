Gordon Ramsay plans to bring hilarious meme to life with new show: All you need to know

Gordon Ramsay is currently working on a new television show which is after his popular "Idiot Sandwich" meme. A new Fox show called Idiot Sandwich will begin filming in November, according to the Kitchen Nightmares chef, who made the announcement to PEOPLE.

Ramsay famously sandwiched two pieces of bread on either side of Julie Chen Moonves' face in one of his most iconic and meme-worthy moments, which is the idea behind the name. In the video, he shouts, "What are you?" She replied, "An idiot sandwich." Although Ramsay adds that the altercation is really from a 2015 spoof skit from The Late Late Show with James Corden, it has garnered 13 million views on YouTube, leading many fans to believe it to be real.

What is Gordon Ramsay's new show 'Idiot Sandwich' about?

On his Instagram Story, the Michelin-starred chef posted information on the show, which will be filmed in Las Vegas, along with an application. "Are you a sandwich of an idiot? Ramsay is heard saying in the clip, "If so, can you prove it to me live?” you don’t need to be a chef to apply.”

The benefits of participating in the show were clearly stated in the application description. The winner of Gordon Ramsay's Idiot Sandwich will get a monetary reward and the ultimate honor of having their sandwich named after him. Hell's Kitchen, the popular, Emmy-nominated cookery show created by Ramsay, finished its 21st season in February after making its television debut in 2005.

About Gordon Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay is a Scottish chef and restaurateur who became well-known in the early 21st century for his cooking skills, coarse language, and explosive temper on television cooking shows. For his superb culinary skills, Ramsay has won praise from all around the world as a chef. For nearly three decades, he has worked in well-known restaurants and has won several accolades, including Michelin stars. Ramsay has gained notoriety as a popular television personality thanks to his charming and usually angry personality. He has made appearances on a variety of popular cooking shows, such as Hell's Kitchen, MasterChef, and Kitchen Nightmares, where he displays his culinary expertise while amusing viewers. Ramsay owns and runs the three-Michelin-starred Restaurant Gordon Ramsay in London, one of the most popular and known eateries in the whole globe.

