Gordon Ramsay welcomes baby No 6 at 57; says, 'One more bundle of love to the Ramsay brigade'
Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, renowned for his fiery personality in the kitchen, has welcomed baby no. 6 at 57. He recently shared the exciting news about the newest addition to his family.
Gordon Ramsay, the celebrity chef known for his fiery demeanor in the kitchen, recently shared wonderful news about the newest addition to his family. Jesse James Ramsay, his sixth child with his wife Tana, was born and the Ramsay home is now bustling with the delicious chaos of three boys and three girls, as per People.com.
Gordon Ramsay welcomes baby no 6 with wife Tana at 57
Ramsay disclosed the birth of Jesse James, a 7lbs 10oz "whopper," in a joyful Instagram post, which coincided with the chef's birthday party. The post depicted beautiful hospital moments, including a baby boy in a pink hat, held in his mother's arms, and Ramsay himself showering the little one with a love kiss on his head.
Gordon Ramsay, who is 57, speculated that Jesse James may be the final ingredient in their family recipe. He stated on social media, "3 boys, 3 girls.... Done." This remark added a sorrowful note to the celebratory event, prompting admirers to question if Ramsay's journey into parenthood has come to an end.
Celebrity congratulations pour in for Gordon Ramsay
Celebrity pals like Hollywood star Jeremy Renner, TV chefs James Martin and Gino D'Acampo, Top Gear's Paddy McGuinness, and Strictly Come Dancing professional Amy Dowden sent their well wishes to the Ramsay family, as per People.com. Former Chelsea FC manager and ex-England footballer Frank Lampard joined in and congratulated the Ramsay family.
Tana's journey to motherhood at 49
Tana Ramsay, a cookbook author who has been married to Gordon since 1996, embraced motherhood at the age of 49. Her social media messages expressed her relief and satisfaction after finishing a "nerve-wracking 9 months." Tana, in a heartfelt post on Instagram, wrote, "Ramsay family definitely complete. Jesse James Ramsay, we love you so much."
For the unversed, the Ramsay family, already blessed with Megan, Jack, Holly, Tilly, and Oscar, is now a complete unit with Jesse James.
Meanwhile, in a September interview with PEOPLE, Gordon discussed Tana's desire for a larger family, joking about the difficulties of keeping up with an increasing brood. Tana cited her childhood and Gordon's common heritage as inspirations for embracing the joyful chaos of a lively household when she expressed her desire for a large family.
Know more about Gordon Ramsay's Newest Addition, Jesse James Ramsay.
