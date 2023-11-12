Gordon Ramsay welcomes baby No 6 at 57; says, 'One more bundle of love to the Ramsay brigade'

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, renowned for his fiery personality in the kitchen, has welcomed baby no. 6 at 57. He recently shared the exciting news about the newest addition to his family.

Written by Sakina Kaukawala Published on Nov 12, 2023   |  02:53 PM IST  |  3.1K
(Image Courtesy: Instagram)
Image Courtesy: Instagram/ Gordon Ramsay

Key Highlight

  • Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay and wife Tana welcome baby no 6, Jesse James
  • Ramsay shared the joyous news on internet, giving a glimpse of Jesse James via heartwarming photos

Gordon Ramsay, the celebrity chef known for his fiery demeanor in the kitchen, recently shared wonderful news about the newest addition to his family. Jesse James Ramsay, his sixth child with his wife Tana, was born and the Ramsay home is now bustling with the delicious chaos of three boys and three girls, as per People.com. 

Gordon Ramsay welcomes baby no 6 with wife Tana at 57

Ramsay disclosed the birth of Jesse James, a 7lbs 10oz "whopper," in a joyful Instagram post, which coincided with the chef's birthday party. The post depicted beautiful hospital moments, including a baby boy in a pink hat, held in his mother's arms, and Ramsay himself showering the little one with a love kiss on his head. 

ALSO READ: What happened to Steve Wozniak? Apple co-founder reportedly underwent health scare

Gordon Ramsay, who is 57, speculated that Jesse James may be the final ingredient in their family recipe. He stated on social media, "3 boys, 3 girls.... Done." This remark added a sorrowful note to the celebratory event, prompting admirers to question if Ramsay's journey into parenthood has come to an end. 

Celebrity congratulations pour in for Gordon Ramsay

Celebrity pals like Hollywood star Jeremy Renner, TV chefs James Martin and Gino D'Acampo, Top Gear's Paddy McGuinness, and Strictly Come Dancing professional Amy Dowden sent their well wishes to the Ramsay family, as per People.com. Former Chelsea FC manager and ex-England footballer Frank Lampard joined in and congratulated the Ramsay family. 

Tana's journey to motherhood at 49 

Tana Ramsay, a cookbook author who has been married to Gordon since 1996, embraced motherhood at the age of 49. Her social media messages expressed her relief and satisfaction after finishing a "nerve-wracking 9 months." Tana, in a heartfelt post on Instagram, wrote, "Ramsay family definitely complete. Jesse James Ramsay, we love you so much."

For the unversed, the Ramsay family, already blessed with Megan, Jack, Holly, Tilly, and Oscar, is now a complete unit with Jesse James. 

Meanwhile, in a September interview with PEOPLE, Gordon discussed Tana's desire for a larger family, joking about the difficulties of keeping up with an increasing brood. Tana cited her childhood and Gordon's common heritage as inspirations for embracing the joyful chaos of a lively household when she expressed her desire for a large family. 

ALSO READ: Who is Tim Scott's girlfriend Mindy Noce? What we know about Presidential candidate's partner

Advertisement

Know more about Gordon Ramsay's Newest Addition, Jesse James Ramsay.

Who is Jesse James Ramsay?
Jesse James Ramsay is the sixth child of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana. Born weighing 7lbs 10oz, Jesse recently joined the Ramsay family, making headlines as the newest addition to their culinary clan.
Is Jesse James Ramsay Gordon Ramsay's last child?
Gordon Ramsay strongly suggested that Jesse James might be his last child. However, the future remains uncertain, leaving fans curious about whether this marks the end of Ramsay's parenting journey.
About The Author
Sakina Kaukawala
Sakina Kaukawala

Sakina is a seeker of truth and uncovers hidden perspectives, ensuring her readers are not just informed but

...
Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!