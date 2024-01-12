Gordon Ramsay's Viral Video teaching Selena Gomez to cook leaves fans in frenzy; WATCH

Gordon Ramsay, the famed celebrity chef, has caught the internet by storm with a recent viral video displaying a different side of his personality. The video, which was posted on January 10, 2024, shows Ramsay collaborating with popular singer and Hollywood sensation Selena Gomez to prepare a delectable breakfast burger. This charming collaboration has not only exposed a gentler side of Ramsay, but it has also received over 1 million views, igniting a flood of favorable reactions and discussions among fans as per NDTV.

Unveiling a surprising duo

Ramsay and Gomez begin the video by having a lighthearted talk about their favorite breakfast options. Gomez discusses her love of breakfast sandwiches, tacos, and burritos, while Ramsay provides an insight into his culinary history, describing how, at the age of 22, he learned to create "the most amazing scrambled eggs" in Paris. This surprising combo sets the tone for a fascinating culinary experience.

Ramsay takes Selena Gomez step by step when creating a new spin on his famous scrambled eggs dish as the duo begins on the culinary journey. The result is a wonderful "Scrambled Eggs Turkey Bun" sandwiched between toasted brioche buns, with turkey bacon, scrambled eggs, avocado, and chipotle mayo. Ramsay's skill shows through as he delivers helpful suggestions on breaking eggs, seasoning, and avoiding overcooking, transforming a mundane cooking demonstration into a fascinating and instructive experience.

A glimpse into personal tastes and guilty pleasures

The video not only highlights the culinary collaboration but also gives viewers a rare insight into Ramsay and Gomez's personal likes and preferences. While Gomez admits to enjoying chicken salad as a go-to road snack, she also professes a wish to eat more vegetables. Ramsay, on the other hand, admits to a lifelong fondness of scrambled eggs, stating he could eat them for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. This interchange of personal views provides a relatable element, connecting with viewers and humanizing the larger-than-life personalities.

Internet reactions: A mix of surprise and admiration

The video's online reactions have been largely favorable, with fans surprised by Ramsay's patient and caring teaching manner. According to one viewer, Ramsay, who is renowned for his gruff and critical approach, shows a different side by slowly leading Gomez through the cooking process. The two celebrities' surprising friendship has generated conversations about similar culinary interests and relatable cooking techniques.

Gordon Ramsay's viral video, which included an unexpected cooking collaboration with Selena Gomez, not only presented viewers with a delicious culinary experience but also revealed the famous chef's more personable and compassionate side. The favorable responses flooding the internet show food's universal appeal as a uniting force, bringing individuals from varied backgrounds together. As the video grows in popularity, it serves as a tribute to the power of culinary collaboration and the joy it can offer to people all around the world.

